Bristol Myers Squibb to spend $2.3 billion on Houston plant

Bristol Myers Squibb will spend $2.3 billion on a Houston campus expected to add nearly 500 skilled jobs and about 2,000 construction positions.

Bristol Myers Squibb said it will spend about $2.3 billion to build a new manufacturing campus in Houston, a major bet on U.S. drug production that is expected to add nearly 500 skilled jobs and a much larger wave of construction work. The project puts one of the country’s biggest drugmakers more deeply into the push to rebuild domestic supply chains for medicines.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said the campus will be a state-of-the-art, multi-modal manufacturing site and that the investment extends its $40 billion commitment to American innovation, manufacturing and economic growth. The plant is planned for Generation Park in Houston and will cover roughly 600,000 square feet. Bristol Myers Squibb said the facility is designed to accelerate the delivery of next-generation medicines.

The size and location of the campus matter because advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing is increasingly tied to flexibility. Bristol Myers Squibb said the site is intended to handle multiple types of production, including biologics, small molecules and newer treatment technologies. Putting that capacity in Houston also gives the company access to a large industrial base, logistics networks and the technical workforce needed to support a long-running manufacturing operation.

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The investment lands at a time when drugmakers are spending billions to expand their U.S. footprint. Companies have been under pressure to invest more at home while also trying to reduce exposure to overseas production and the disruptions that can ripple through global supply chains. For Houston, the campus adds another marquee project to a growing life sciences cluster built around Generation Park and the broader Harris County market.

Local business leaders have been building toward this moment for years. The Greater Houston Partnership said in August 2023 that Generation Park would expand Houston’s life sciences ecosystem with a new biomanufacturing hub. In September 2025, it highlighted work by San Jacinto College and Generation Park to build Houston’s biotech workforce, a sign that the region has been preparing talent ahead of large-scale investment.

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Texas officials quickly cast the announcement as a regional win. Gov. Greg Abbott called it “a tremendous win for Texas and the Houston region.” The project now joins a larger corporate and political effort to make U.S. medicine production more resilient, while also testing whether multibillion-dollar campuses can meaningfully shift more of the industry’s manufacturing base back onto American soil.