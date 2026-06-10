Britain, Canada, France and Norway impose sanctions on settler violence

Britain, Canada, France and Norway coordinated sanctions on settler networks as Canada cited 1,800 attacks in 2025. The move intensifies pressure on Washington.

Britain, Canada, France and Norway tightened pressure on Israeli settler networks on Tuesday, unveiling coordinated sanctions on people and entities accused of financing, enabling and carrying out violence in the occupied West Bank. The move, aligned with earlier measures from Australia and New Zealand, widened a Western campaign that now reaches asset freezes, travel bans and business restrictions.

Foreign ministers Yvette Cooper, Anita Anand and Jean-Noel Barrot said the steps were meant to hold extremist settlers accountable for what they called horrific violence against Palestinian civilians. Canada said the latest round designated two individuals and five entities, bringing its total to 19 individuals and 12 entities across five rounds since its Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations were introduced on May 16, 2024. Britain said it was targeting six entities and one individual, and said it would for the first time advise businesses against economic and financial activity in illegal settlements.

The sanctions land in a long-running dispute over territory Israel captured in the 1967 war, where hundreds of thousands of Israelis live in settlements among millions of Palestinians. Nearly all countries and U.N. bodies consider the settlements a violation of international law; Israel rejects that view and points to historic and biblical ties to the land. Canada said the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention applies in the occupied territories and cited U.N. Security Council resolutions 446 and 465 in arguing that the settlement project violates that convention and remains a serious obstacle to a comprehensive peace.

The political pressure is being driven by worsening violence on the ground. Canada said the U.N. reported at least 1,800 attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians in 2025, which it described as the most violent year on record. The U.N. Human Rights Office said in June that at least 13 Palestinians had been killed and close to 500 injured in settler attacks in the first five months of 2026, while the U.N. humanitarian office said October 2025 brought 264 settler attacks, the highest monthly total since it began recording the incidents in 2006. OCHA also said more than 3,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the West Bank since October 7, 2023 because of settler attacks and access restrictions.

For Washington, the coordination underscores a widening gap with key allies that are now willing to use financial and travel tools to try to shape behavior on the ground. The message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is sharper than before: settlement expansion and settler violence are no longer being treated as separate issues, but as part of the same diplomatic and legal challenge. France had already barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entry, while the European Union and Australia have also added their own restrictive measures, signaling a broader Western hardening that is unlikely to ease soon.