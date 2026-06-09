Britain, Canada, France and Norway sanction Israeli settler networks

Britain, Canada, France and Norway moved in lockstep against settler violence, with France barring Bezalel Smotrich and Canada naming five entities.

Britain, Canada, France and Norway tightened pressure on Israeli settler networks accused of financing and enabling violence in the occupied West Bank, in a coordinated move that went well beyond a routine sanctions announcement. France barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, four leaders of settler organizations and 21 violent settlers from entering the country, while the United Kingdom said it had added seven new designations under its global human rights sanctions regime and Canada designated two individuals and five entities.

The timing reflected growing alarm over the scale of attacks on Palestinians. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded 264 Israeli settler attacks in October 2025, the highest monthly total it has tracked since 2006. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in March 2026 that there had been 1,732 settler-violence incidents in the 12 months to October 31, 2025, up from 1,400 in the previous reporting period. OCHA has also documented thousands of Palestinians displaced since January 2023 because of settler violence and access restrictions.

The coordination also signaled something broader: impatience among some of Israel’s closest Western partners. Canada said it was joining Australia, France, Norway and the United Kingdom in responding to an escalation of violence by extremist settlers and their affiliates against Palestinian civilians and property in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Britain said it was firmly advising British businesses against activity in illegal Israeli settlements, a step that points to economic as well as diplomatic pressure.

That matters because the settlement issue sits at the center of the wider dispute over territory Israel captured in the 1967 war. Nearly all countries and United Nations bodies regard the settlements as illegal, while Israel rejects that view and cites historical and biblical claims to the land. The new measures therefore land in a conflict where law, security, land ownership and domestic Israeli politics are already tightly bound together.

Israeli officials rejected the sanctions and accused the governments imposing them of failing to control antisemitism and instead fueling it. Even so, the latest actions suggest that the debate over a two-state solution is shifting from abstract warnings to concrete restrictions on travel, finance and business ties. For now, the immediate effect is diplomatic friction, but the longer-term signal is that Western governments are increasingly willing to attach costs to settlement-linked violence rather than merely condemn it.