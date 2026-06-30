Britain faces £89 billion grid upgrade to meet rising power demand

Britain’s grid may need £89 billion, a 53% jump from last year’s estimate. The choice is whether to pay now through bills or later through delays, bottlenecks and higher costs.

Britain’s power grid needs about £89 billion, or $118 billion, through the 2030s if the country is to keep pace with rising electricity demand and avoid a costlier crunch later. The National Energy System Operator’s new estimate is roughly 53% above its 2024 figure, with inflation and the need for more offshore links driving the increase.

The bill would not arrive as a single Treasury cheque. It would be recovered through the network charges already embedded in energy bills, at a moment when those fees account for around a quarter of a typical domestic bill. Ofgem has set the July 1 to September 30, 2026 price cap at £1,862 a year, so even modest increases in transmission and distribution costs would feed quickly into household budgets.

The largest single pressures come from the country’s shift to cleaner power and higher demand. NESO expects electricity use to rise by more than 30% by the mid-2030s as electric vehicles spread, new homes connect, industry electrifies and AI-enabled data centres expand.

One of the most expensive elements is a proposed £15 billion project to connect wind developments in the Celtic Sea to the grid. NESO’s separate Beyond 2030 work has already recommended about £58 billion in direct offshore and onshore network investment to connect an additional 21GW of offshore wind power, while its Celtic Sea design would avoid the need for new overhead lines across parts of South Wales and South West England.

Source: globalbankingandfinance.com

The Labour government is under pressure from opposition parties over its clean-energy targets while trying to protect households from higher bills during the cost-of-living squeeze. The Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, published on December 13, 2024, set out the pathway to a clean power system by 2030, and NESO’s FES 2025 planning is its first since it became an independent public corporation in October 2024.

NESO’s connections queue is around four times what is needed for 2030 and double what is needed for 2050, and prioritizing ready-to-go projects could unlock £40 billion in annual investment. Ofgem has already warned that some clean-energy schemes were waiting a decade or more for grid access, and in April 2026 it said connections reform and strategic energy planning were crucial to delivering Clean Power 2030.