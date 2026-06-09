Britain moves to crack down on foreign proxy attacks

Britain will expand anti-proxy powers next month, aiming at criminal cut-outs used by hostile states after MI5 tracked more than 20 Iran-backed plots.

Britain is preparing to give investigators and prosecutors a sharper tool against hostile foreign networks that use criminals as cut-outs, a move aimed squarely at proxy activity that existing rules struggled to reach. The new powers are expected to come into force in July 2026 and are designed to close a gap that officials say has let state-linked organisations hire organised crime groups or low-level criminals for surveillance, sabotage and other hostile acts.

The government said the measure will target organisations carrying out hostile activity on behalf of foreign states, including proxy groups that do their bidding. In practice, that means authorities would be able to go after the intermediary networks themselves, not just the foreign intelligence officers or diplomats behind them. The policy is built around a growing concern in Whitehall that hostile governments are outsourcing risk, using deniable criminals to attack targets inside the United Kingdom while keeping their own fingerprints off the operation.

That concern hardened after a series of incidents Britain has linked to foreign-state activity, including arson attacks on Jewish sites and police investigations into possible Iranian links. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government would not tolerate “hostile actors” paying petty criminals to do their dirty work, casting the law as a response to a threat that is both more indirect and harder to disrupt than classic espionage.

The legal basis for the new approach was sketched out by Jonathan Hall KC in a May 2025 report. Hall said the existing terrorism proscription regime does not fit state bodies well and argued that the National Security Act 2023 is less effective at disrupting proxies than foreign intelligence services. That analysis pushed the government toward what it now describes as a “state threats proscription-like power,” a structure meant to give the state a cleaner way to move against organisations acting for foreign powers without forcing every case into the terrorism framework.

MI5 has already described the threat picture as widening fast. In October 2025, Sir Ken McCallum said state-threat investigations had risen by 35% in the previous year, and that the service had tracked more than 20 potentially lethal Iran-backed plots in a single year. MI5 said the threat environment is dominated by Russian, Chinese and Iranian actors, even as those governments reject Britain’s allegations and call them propaganda.

The new law is meant to answer a specific enforcement question: how to stop hostile states from hiding behind deniable intermediaries. By focusing on proxy organisations rather than only direct state agents, Britain is trying to make it harder for foreign governments to outsource intimidation, sabotage and violence onto British streets while still preserving a legal distinction between hostile activity and ordinary political expression.