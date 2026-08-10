Britain pledges nearly £130 million for zero-emission vehicles

Britain pledged nearly £130 million for zero-emission vehicle technology as carmakers warn the EV transition needs stable rules, not just mandates.

Britain pledged nearly £130 million on Sunday for zero-emission vehicle technology to support a car industry being squeezed by faster-moving rivals in the United States, Europe and China. The money will support the development and deployment of cleaner vehicle technologies as ministers try to show that climate policy can also protect manufacturing jobs.

The package will help companies scale production of batteries, power electronics, motors and lightweight components, all central to the shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles. Those are the parts of the supply chain most likely to decide whether Britain keeps more of the value-added work inside the country or watches it migrate to larger overseas markets with deeper subsidy pools and bigger domestic car sales.

The announcement comes as British automakers continue to warn that the transition to electric vehicles will not happen quickly enough without stable rules, charging infrastructure and government backing. Manufacturers need to invest heavily in new platforms, battery sourcing and lower-carbon supply chains while still competing against mass producers with greater scale and stronger state support.

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For ministers, the political case is as important as the industrial one. Transport emissions remain one of the hardest parts of the decarbonization challenge, and vehicle manufacturing remains a major employer with deep regional roots. The government is betting that public money can unlock private capital, preserve jobs in places that depend on automotive production and help anchor the next generation of industrial capacity around cleaner transport.