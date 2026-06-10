Britain starts competition review of Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery deal

Britain’s CMA opened a formal review of Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, setting an August 7 deadline that could trigger a deeper probe.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority formally opened its review of Paramount Skydance Corporation’s planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on June 9, pushing one of the year’s biggest media deals into a more serious regulatory stage. The agency’s Phase 1 deadline is August 7, after which it can clear the transaction or send it for a deeper Phase 2 investigation. For Paramount Skydance, the move is not a rejection, but it does place the transaction under active scrutiny outside the United States as well as at home.

That matters because the CMA is likely to examine more than the headline price. Regulators typically look at market concentration, bargaining power and consumer choice, especially in sectors where a single company can control film and television studios, streaming services, linear networks, distribution relationships and advertising inventory. In a media market already being reshaped by streaming economics, weaker traditional TV audiences and pressure for scale, the combination of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery could give the merged company more leverage over distributors and more influence over what viewers pay, what content is available and how it is packaged.

The transaction was announced on February 27, 2026, and Paramount said it would pay $31.00 per share in cash for all outstanding Warner Bros. Discovery shares. Paramount described the merger as creating a “next-generation global media and entertainment company,” a signal that the deal is meant to fuse major studios, streaming platforms and linear channels into a single global competitor. That scope is exactly what makes the British review so important: a decision in London could help set the tone for how other regulators think about media consolidation across markets.

The CMA’s case page shows the inquiry was published on April 13, 2026 and last updated on June 9, 2026, underscoring how far the process has already advanced before any formal ruling. Shareholder governance issues are also building around the deal. On June 8, 2026, Institutional Shareholder Services urged Warner Bros. Discovery investors to vote against executive pay and exit packages tied to the merger, including compensation for Chief Executive David Zaslav and other top executives. Paramount has said the CMA review was expected and that it would work with the regulator to address competition concerns, but the real significance is broader: Britain’s first-pass ruling could shape how aggressively global media deals are pursued from here.