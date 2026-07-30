British Airways flight issues mayday after stall warnings near Heathrow

A British Airways A320 issued a mayday on final approach to Heathrow after stall warnings, and investigators released the details 24 days later.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch released details on July 30 about a British Airways Airbus A320 that issued a mayday while approaching Heathrow on July 6 after the crew believed there was a serious and immediate threat in flight.

A mayday is the highest level of aviation distress, used when crews think urgent help may be needed. The aircraft was over London’s Canary Wharf area at roughly 4,000 feet when it encountered stall warnings and then made an abrupt recovery. The flight landed safely at Heathrow after the emergency.

AI-generated illustration

The aircraft involved has been identified in aviation databases as British Airways Airbus A320-232 G-EUUN, manufacturer serial number 1910, built in 2002 and powered by IAE V2527-A5 engines. Aviation databases list the time of the serious incident as 10:18 UTC. Aviation databases also describe the problem as an air data reference or air data system failure, a type of fault that can trigger misleading stall warnings and force crews to respond quickly during a critical phase of flight.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

The Heathrow arrivals leave little room for delay or confusion. Any distress call on approach requires fast coordination between the cockpit, air traffic control and airport emergency teams, even when the aircraft lands without further harm. The AAIB investigates accidents and incidents to prevent future occurrences rather than to assign blame or liability, so the incident now enters a process focused on flight data, cockpit communications and maintenance records.

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Jared Preston via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Heathrow episode also recalls British Airways Flight 38, the 2008 emergency in which a Boeing 777 suffered a double-engine power loss on final approach and landed short of the runway.