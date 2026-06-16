British Airways flight lands safely in Las Vegas after phone fire

A cellphone fire aboard British Airways Flight 271 scorched the cabin, but the London-to-Las Vegas jet landed safely with no emergency declared.

A cellphone fire aboard British Airways Flight 271 sent the crew into alert mode after the London Heathrow-to-Las Vegas flight touched down safely at Harry Reid International Airport. The aircraft arrived around 2:33 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, June 15, 2026, about 22 minutes ahead of schedule.

The pilot told air traffic control that the mobile phone fire had “scorched the inside of the cabin,” but that it was under control. Harry Reid International Airport spokesperson Amanda Mazzagatti said the crew called an alert because of the fire, while British Airways told CBS News the flight arrived as scheduled and did not declare an emergency.

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The episode is a reminder that overheated personal electronics are not just a nuisance in a crowded cabin. FAA safety material warns that lithium-battery-powered devices can produce fire, smoke, or fumes when they malfunction or are damaged, and the danger is amplified in an aircraft where passengers are sealed into a confined space and every minute matters. FAA guidance tells passengers to notify flight crews immediately if a lithium battery or device is overheating, expanding, smoking, or burning, because a fast report can shape how quickly the cabin is protected.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

Operationally, the response is built around that immediate warning. FAA guidance says flight crews are trained to recognize and respond to lithium battery fires in the cabin, which means the first line of defense is the cabin crew, followed by coordination with the cockpit and airport responders as needed. In this case, the flight still landed normally, and flight-tracking data showed BA271 continued to operate the London-Las Vegas route after the incident, including the next day.

Eddie Maloney from North Las Vegas, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Las Vegas landing also carries a familiar echo. British Airways Flight 2276 caught fire at McCarran Airport in September 2015, forcing an emergency evacuation. Ten years later, the current incident shows how lithium-battery risks can surface in routine travel, from carry-on pockets to seat-back areas, and why airline procedures now have to keep pace with the growing number of devices passengers bring aboard.