British military says armed group boarded tanker off Yemen

Armed men boarded the chemical tanker Asana near Yemen, reviving fears that a vital shipping corridor is again slipping into active danger.

An armed group boarded the chemical tanker Asana about 65 nautical miles south of Al Mukalla, Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden, after a distress call from the vessel triggered a response from a South Korean warship. The British military said the tanker was transiting one of the world’s most sensitive sea lanes when the boarding took place, a development with immediate consequences for shipping routes, insurance costs and security planning far beyond the ship itself.

The Gulf of Aden connects the Red Sea, the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian Ocean, making it a chokepoint for tankers, container ships and bulk carriers moving between Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Ambrey said the Asana was flying the Tanzania flag and did not have armed security on board. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the vessel had been boarded by unauthorized personnel.

Authorities were still working to determine who took control of the ship and why. Some reporting said investigators were looking at whether Somali pirates were responsible, underscoring how quickly an incident in these waters can raise questions about piracy, criminal robbery or a politically motivated seizure. In maritime security incidents, details often emerge slowly, from ship crews, nearby vessels and surveillance systems, while operators weigh whether to divert traffic or warn other ships to alter course.

The boarding also fit into a wider pattern of disruption in the same corridor. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned of a separate incident 50 nautical miles south of Aden on July 13, when six small boats approached a tanker and warning shots were fired. That alert showed how exposed commercial traffic remains in a narrow transit zone already watched by naval forces and private security firms.

AI-generated illustration

The region has seen repeated violence at sea. Reuters reported an attack on a tanker off Yemen’s Hodeidah coast on Aug. 21, 2024, and Associated Press and PBS NewsHour reported later that year that Houthi fighters boarded the Greek-flagged tanker Sounion, planted explosives on it and created a major oil-spill threat before it was abandoned. The U.S. Maritime Administration maintains advisories for piracy, armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom in the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

For shipping companies, another boarding off Yemen is not just a security incident on a single hull. It is a warning that the cost of moving fuel and cargo through the corridor can rise quickly when crews, insurers and naval escorts have to assume the next vessel could be the next target.