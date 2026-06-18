British paraglider dies in Catalonia accident near Tremp

Emergency crews reached a British paraglider in Palau de Noguera at 1:20 p.m.; the 63-year-old later died as police examined possible power-line contact.

Emergency crews rushed to Palau de Noguera after a 63-year-old British paraglider was reported seriously injured near Tremp, in Lleida province, at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Three fire brigades from the Tremp and Sort stations reached the scene first, gave initial medical assistance and were later joined by two Medical Emergency System teams, but the man did not survive.

The Mossos d'Esquadra deployed five patrols from its Citizen Security and Investigation units as officers secured the area and began piecing together what happened. The man’s identity has not been released publicly. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the British government was supporting his family, while police said the investigation remained ongoing.

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Early reporting suggested the paraglider may have become tangled in power lines while flying near the village, but investigators have not yet concluded whether that was the cause. It is also not yet clear whether the man lived in Spain or was in Catalonia on holiday. The incident unfolded in the municipality of Tremp, in Pallars Jussà, a sparsely populated part of the Pyrenees where mountain terrain, open launch zones and village infrastructure can sit close together.

The location sits near Àger, one of the region’s best-known paragliding areas, recognised by the Catalan and Spanish Air Federation as suitable for free flying and a regular venue for the Hang Gliding World Championship and Paragliding World Cup. That reputation has made the area a draw for experienced pilots, but it also highlights the importance of flight planning, landing discipline and awareness of cables, ridgelines and populated areas in mountain airspace. In places where sport routes pass near settlements and utility lines, small navigational errors can quickly turn fatal.

The death also comes after another paraglider was killed in a separate accident in Lleida province last month, when a 68-year-old died. For travelers and pilots alike, the pattern is a reminder that even established flying destinations in Catalonia carry real hazards, and that local conditions can change fast enough to overwhelm skill, equipment and experience.