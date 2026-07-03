Britney Spears supports sons’ runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Britney Spears backed Sean Preston and Jayden James as they made their first runway walk in Vetements at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, a rare joint outing for the brothers.

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline stepped onto the runway together for their first fashion show on Friday, June 26, 2026, walking in Vetements’ Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 presentation during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France. The appearance placed Britney Spears’ sons, ages 20 and 19, in one of fashion’s most visible stages and marked a rare public outing for the brothers, who have largely kept a low profile.

Britney Spears was nervous ahead of the debut, but she stayed supportive as her sons prepared for the show. Jayden James said Spears sent flowers and told them, “Yeah, you guys are my sons, you’ve got this.” The message framed the moment less as a spectacle than as a family milestone, with Spears encouraging the brothers to treat the runway like a challenge they already belonged on.

Lynne Spears also acknowledged the moment publicly, praising Preston and Jayden on Instagram the next day. “I am so proud of my grandsons, Preston and Jayden. They both walked in Paris Fashion Week for Vetements Official as Celebrity Guest[s],” she wrote, underscoring how quickly the debut moved from a private family event to a widely noticed fashion appearance.

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The brothers’ looks matched their different styles. Sean Preston wore a long black satin or silk jacket with a black shirt, tie and jeans, a sharply tailored look that fit the dark, polished edge often associated with Vetements. Jayden James took a more casual approach, pairing a white tank top with jeans, loafers, a belt and layered chains. Together, the two offered a polished first step into fashion at a major runway venue rather than a promotional appearance or a smaller celebrity project.

Their debut adds another layer to the long public story around Britney Spears’ family, but this moment was defined by the sons’ own presence on the runway. In Paris, the focus stayed on the clothing, the walk and the fact that Sean Preston and Jayden James entered fashion on their own terms, with family support in the background.