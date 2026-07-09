Broadcom accuses Allstate of obstructing VMware audits in license dispute

Broadcom’s VMware unit says Allstate blocked an audit as the insurer prepared to exit the software stack and its contracts came up for renewal.

Broadcom’s VMware unit pressed its case against Allstate in a June 12 filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where VMware LLC v. Allstate Insurance Company is pending as case 3:25-cv-10687 before Judge Charles R. Breyer. The dispute has already been sent to private ADR, fact discovery is set to close September 14, 2026, and expert discovery is due by December 21, 2026, keeping the fight on a firm litigation calendar even as the companies explore settlement.

The lawsuit lands inside a broader Broadcom assault on software customers that are trying to unwind long-standing contracts after acquisitions. Broadcom bought VMware in a $61 billion deal completed in November 2023, and the Allstate case is one of two separate Broadcom-related suits against the insurer in the same court. CA, Inc., a Broadcom company doing business as CA Technologies, filed a separate case against Allstate on May 2, 2025, in which it said Allstate’s license to use ESP software was limited to the insurer’s internal operations.

That earlier CA case sits against the backdrop of Allstate’s own restructuring. In August 2024, Allstate announced it would sell its Employer Voluntary Benefits business to StanCorp Financial Group in a carveout reported at about $2 billion. The transaction closed on April 1, 2025. CA’s complaint said Allstate tried to let the divested EVB business and StanCorp keep using the software for as long as two years after closing, a claim that goes directly to the question of how far enterprise software rights travel when a business line is sold.

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VMware’s December 15, 2025 complaint, which names Allstate Insurance Company as the defendant and identifies The Allstate Corporation and Allstate Insurance Holdings, LLC as related entities, alleges that Allstate obstructed a software licensing audit and failed to comply with reporting and recordkeeping duties under a Master End User License Agreement and related enterprise licensing framework. A June 12 filing said Allstate argued VMware launched a haphazard audit only after learning that Allstate did not intend to renew its VMware or CA contracts.

That exchange captures the leverage problem now confronting many large buyers. Software-license audits are routine corporate tools, but in Broadcom’s post-VMware era they have become a flashpoint over pricing, renewal pressure and vendor lock-in. Customers that once treated audits as back-office compliance checks are increasingly testing whether they can walk away at all once a dominant supplier rewrites the rules after an acquisition.