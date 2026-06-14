Brown scores on World Cup debut as Germany routs Curazao 7-1

Brown scored on his World Cup debut as Germany crushed Curacao 7-1 in Houston, exposing the gap facing the tournament's smallest-ever nation.

Nathaniel Brown turned Germany’s latest World Cup opener into a personal milestone, scoring the fifth goal in a 7-1 rout of Curacao at Houston Stadium in Houston. The Eintracht Frankfurt defender finished a flowing move in the 68th minute, capping a result that showed how steep the step remains for a first-time qualifier on football’s biggest stage. Germany’s win also sent Julian Nagelsmann’s side to the top of Group E after the opening round.

Germany struck early through Felix Nmecha in the sixth minute, but Curacao briefly found a place in World Cup history when Livano Comenencia equalized in the 21st minute for the island nation’s first goal in the tournament. The momentum did not last long. Nico Schlotterbeck restored Germany’s lead before halftime, and Kai Havertz added a penalty to leave Curacao chasing the game against a side that kept finding space in transition and from wide areas.

The second half became a procession. Jamal Musiala added to the margin, Havertz scored again, Deniz Undav joined the list of scorers and Brown completed the seven-goal haul with a controlled volley after a move started by Florian Wirtz and Undav. For Brown, the goal mattered on two levels: it was his first for Germany’s senior team and it came on his World Cup debut. The 22-year-old said scoring in his first match on the sport’s biggest stage, with his family in the stands, was “simply incredible.”

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Beyond the scoreline, the match underscored the tension created by broader World Cup access. Curacao arrived as the smallest nation ever to play in the tournament, with a population of about 160,000, and still managed to produce a landmark moment through Comenencia. But Germany’s ability to turn the game into a 7-1 statement showed the competitive gulf that can open when the field widens. The encounter also carried a striking sidelight: Dick Advocaat, 78, against Nagelsmann, 38, the largest age gap ever between World Cup coaches. Germany’s first opening-match victory at a World Cup since 2014 mattered on the table, but the larger story was the scale of the challenge awaiting debutants like Curacao.