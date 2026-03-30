Cleveland Browns leadership reiterates Myles Garrett is not on the trade block, clarifying recent contract modifications are unrelated to any potential deal.

The Cleveland Browns have firmly put to rest swirling speculation regarding the future of star defensive end Myles Garrett, following recent news of a contract modification. Despite a wave of rumors, team officials and multiple major outlets report there are no plans to trade the perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Team Leadership Addresses Trade Rumors

Trade rumors began circulating after news broke of a contract adjustment for Garrett, one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. Garrett’s career stats reflect his status as a cornerstone of the Browns’ defense, with consistent double-digit sack seasons and multiple All-Pro honors. The speculation prompted Browns General Manager Andrew Berry to address the issue publicly.

Both The New York Times and ESPN report that Berry made clear the recent contract tweak was not a precursor to a potential trade. As ESPN notes, the GM stated the adjustment was not connected to any efforts to move Garrett, and there are no current discussions involving a deal for the defensive star.

Contract Modification Explained

While details of the contract modification remain private, such changes can often spark rumors about a player’s future—especially when tied to highly compensated, high-profile players. The Browns, however, emphasize that the update is unrelated to trade talks. According to the report from ProFootballRumors.com, the team is not planning to trade Garrett and views him as an essential part of its roster moving forward.

Garrett’s contract remains among the most lucrative for defensive players in the NFL.

Team officials have not disclosed whether the modification was for salary cap flexibility, signing bonus restructuring, or other financial maneuvering.

Such contractual tweaks are often routine in the NFL, especially for veteran players with large cap hits. Garrett’s official NFL stats back up his value on the field, cementing his importance to the Browns’ defensive strategy.

Garrett’s Value to the Browns

Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has developed into one of the league’s premier defensive talents. He has consistently ranked among the league leaders in sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback pressures. His impact was central to the Browns’ strong defensive showing in recent seasons, including their 2023 campaign where the defense was among the league’s best.

Garrett’s career sack totals place him among the top active pass rushers in the NFL.

He has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors, underlining his elite status.

Outlook for Cleveland’s Defense

With the Browns reiterating their commitment to Garrett, fans and analysts can expect him to remain a central figure as the team builds toward future playoff contention. The Browns’ leadership has been clear in their messaging, seeking to quell any distractions as offseason preparations continue.

As of the latest NFL standings, the Browns are positioned as a competitive force in the AFC, with a roster built around defensive stability. The continued presence of Garrett is a key element in their ambitions for the upcoming season.

Conclusion

While contract modifications often spark rumors in the NFL, the Browns’ leadership has taken a proactive stance in reaffirming Myles Garrett’s place with the team. With no trade planned and no current discussions, all indications are that Garrett will remain a foundational piece for Cleveland’s defense in 2026 and beyond.