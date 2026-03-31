The NFL's Global Markets Program will expand to Italy in 2026, granting the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints exclusive marketing rights in the country.

The National Football League is advancing its international ambitions, announcing the expansion of its Global Markets Program to Italy in 2026. The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints have been awarded exclusive marketing rights in the country, marking a significant step in both franchises’ efforts to grow their global fanbases.

Italy Becomes Latest Focus for NFL Growth

The decision, first reported by NFL.com and confirmed by clevelandbrowns.com, signals the league’s continued commitment to expanding its international footprint. The Global Markets Program, launched in 2022, allows teams to pursue commercial opportunities, fan engagement, and youth football initiatives in designated international markets. Italy joins a growing list of countries—such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil—where NFL teams are actively building their brands.

Browns and Saints Awarded Exclusive Rights

Under the program, the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints will hold exclusive marketing rights in Italy. This means the two franchises can host fan events, sell sponsorships, and promote merchandise, as well as support local youth football efforts and develop community partnerships. The NFL noted this move is designed to foster a deeper connection with Italian fans and further establish American football’s presence in southern Europe.

The Browns and Saints can stage in-market fan events and football camps.

Each club can negotiate local sponsorship deals and activate advertising campaigns.

Both teams are expected to collaborate with Italian schools and sports organizations to promote the game at grassroots level.

Why Italy? NFL’s Strategic International Push

Italy’s selection comes as the NFL seeks to capitalize on growing interest in American football across Europe. According to league officials, Italy’s strong sports culture, large population, and existing interest in the NFL make it an attractive market for long-term investment. The country has hosted NFL activations in the past, but this is the first time franchises will have a dedicated, multi-year presence.

The expansion aligns with the NFL’s broader goal of making the sport a truly global enterprise. The league’s Global Markets Program has already seen teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK and Miami Dolphins in Brazil build local followings through sustained engagement.

Implications for the Browns, Saints, and the League

For the Browns and Saints, the Italian market offers new revenue streams and the chance to cultivate a dedicated overseas fanbase. The Browns, who recently finished the 2023 NFL season with a playoff appearance, are looking to capitalize on their on-field momentum. The Saints, with a rich history and loyal following, will seek to leverage their brand’s appeal in a new environment.

The NFL’s hope is that these international efforts will ultimately lead to increased merchandise sales, broadcast viewership, and possibly even future regular-season games in Italy. While no immediate plans have been announced for games on Italian soil, analysts see the expansion as a foundation for further growth.

What’s Next?

In the coming months, both teams are expected to outline their specific plans for Italy, including fan engagement strategies and community events. The NFL will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the Global Markets Program as it evaluates additional countries for future expansion.

The Browns and Saints’ move into Italy marks another chapter in the NFL’s ongoing effort to make American football a truly global sport, with the league aiming to replicate the success it has seen in other international markets.