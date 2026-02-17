Browns Hire Mike Rutenberg as Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns have hired Mike Rutenberg from the Atlanta Falcons to lead their defense, succeeding veteran coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Cleveland Browns have appointed Mike Rutenberg as their new defensive coordinator, bringing in the Atlanta Falcons assistant to replace Jim Schwartz. The move, reported by both ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com, marks a significant shift for a Browns defense that was among the NFL’s top units in 2023.

Rutenberg’s Coaching Journey

Rutenberg arrives in Cleveland after serving as the linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons. His coaching career spans over two decades, including prior stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals. Rutenberg is widely respected for his ability to develop linebackers and coordinate aggressive, modern defensive schemes. According to his coaching record, he has experience as a defensive assistant, position coach, and has contributed to several playoff teams.

Replacing Jim Schwartz

The Browns’ decision to part ways with Jim Schwartz follows a 2023 campaign in which the defense ranked among the league’s best. Under Schwartz, the unit finished near the top in several statistical categories, including yards allowed and takeaways, as reflected in NFL team defensive stats for 2023. Schwartz’s departure marks the end of a brief but impactful tenure, and his coaching record includes a Super Bowl win as defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive Success in 2023

The Browns’ defense was a cornerstone of their success last season. According to 2023 Cleveland Browns statistics, the team ranked among the top three in total defense and was noted for its dominance against both the run and the pass. Football Outsiders’ advanced analytics placed Cleveland’s defense at or near the top of the league in DVOA, a metric measuring overall defensive efficiency.

Top 3 in total defense (yards allowed)

(yards allowed) Top 5 in turnovers forced

Elite rankings in advanced metrics like DVOA

Analysts credited Schwartz’s scheme and the emergence of young talent for these results, setting a high bar for Rutenberg as he takes over.

What Rutenberg Brings to Cleveland

Rutenberg is expected to maintain a high standard while implementing his own philosophies. Known for his adaptability and focus on linebacker play, his background suggests the Browns will continue to emphasize versatility and aggression in their schemes. According to the official Browns coaching roster, his hire signals a commitment to continuity mixed with new ideas.

The Browns’ current personnel, including defensive standouts at every level, may benefit from Rutenberg’s player development skills. His tenure with the Falcons saw notable improvement in linebacker production, and his experience in multiple defensive systems could help the Browns remain among the NFL’s elite.

Looking Ahead

With Rutenberg leading the defense, the Browns aim to build on last year’s success and contend for the postseason once again. The transition will be closely watched, as fans and analysts evaluate how the new coordinator’s approach meshes with Cleveland’s established talent and high expectations. As the team prepares for the 2026 season, Rutenberg’s impact will be key to their ambitions in the AFC North and beyond.