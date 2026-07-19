Bruno Mars adds six Wembley dates to Romantic Tour in 2026

Bruno Mars added six Wembley Stadium nights to The Romantic Tour, his only confirmed UK dates, after eight years away from British stages.

Bruno Mars added six Wembley Stadium dates to The Romantic Tour, giving London six nights on 18, 19, 22, 24, 25 and 28 July 2026. Wembley Park said they were his only confirmed UK shows, a return after eight years away from UK stages.

Wembley Stadium’s listing described the run as Mars’s first full headline tour in nearly a decade, and Live Nation UK materials framed it as his first full global headlining stadium tour in nearly the same span. The trek is built around his fourth solo album, The Romantic, which arrived on 27 February 2026, pairing a new record cycle with a catalogue strong enough to anchor stadium-scale routing.

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The London expansion fit a wider surge across the route. NME said 31 dates were added to the 2026 world tour because of overwhelming demand, including six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. That scale matters in a live-music market where polished legacy pop acts can still command multiple stadium bookings if the name is familiar enough to move tickets across age groups.

Mars also built the Wembley run with collaborators who widen the draw beyond one generation. The stadium’s own page named Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee, and Victoria Monét as special guests for the London dates. Other tour listings attached RAYE and Leon Thomas to selected shows on the wider run, reinforcing a bill that mixes established star power with younger contemporary voices.

Photo by Alexander Nadrilyanski

For promoters, the logic is straightforward: Mars returned to Britain with enough demand to justify six Wembley nights, and the booking showed how much value the market still places on artists with durable catalogs and a reputation for precision live shows. In a shaky touring economy, that combination still sells out stadiums.