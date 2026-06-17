Brunson father-son bond shines after Knicks end 53-year title drought

Jalen Brunson’s 45-point clincher gave the Knicks their first title since 1973, but the viral hug with Rick Brunson told the deeper story.

Jalen Brunson delivered the performance that ended it, scoring 45 points as the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 and captured their first NBA championship since 1973. He was named NBA Finals MVP, but the image that raced across social media after the final buzzer was not only about the trophy. It was the long embrace between Jalen Brunson and his father, Rick Brunson, a Knicks assistant coach whose own history with the franchise made the moment feel even heavier.

Rick Brunson had lived a version of this before. He played for the Knicks in the 1999 NBA Finals, when New York met San Antonio and lost the series in five games. Twenty-seven years later, the same franchise, the same opponent and the same family name were at the center of a championship scene, with Jalen Brunson standing at the end of the drought and Rick Brunson beside him. Jalen was three years old when Rick reached that Finals, a detail that sharpened the sense that this title closed a loop that began long before Jalen became the face of the Knicks.

AI-generated illustration

What set this relationship apart was the way Rick Brunson coached his son. Jalen has said some of his toughest lessons came after wins in high school, when Rick would still send him straight to the gym for long extra workouts. The point was never celebration for its own sake. It was discipline, emotional control and the habit of staying steady after success, the same qualities Jalen has carried into the biggest moments of his career.

Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That restraint made the postgame scenes especially striking. Jalen Brunson said he was overwhelmed and emotional after the title, while Rick Brunson called the moment “surreal” and praised his son’s leadership and sportsmanship. The two also appeared together in ESPN and NBA postgame coverage, adding a public stage to a family story that had already broken through online. In a league that often rewards flash, the Knicks’ championship celebration showed something rarer: a star forged by a hard-edged father, then tested by the same pressure and finally delivered to the finish without losing his cool.