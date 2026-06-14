Brunson leads Knicks past Spurs, ends 53-year title drought

Jalen Brunson scored 45 in the clincher as the Knicks beat San Antonio 94-90 for their first title since 1973 and a 4-1 Finals win.

Jalen Brunson did not linger in celebration. He walked down the sideline at Frost Bank Center and shook hands with Spurs coach Mitch Johnson as Knicks fans who had taken over the building roared around him. By then, New York had finished off San Antonio 94-90 in Game 5 to win the 2026 NBA championship, end a 53-year title drought dating to 1973, and complete a 4-1 series victory.

Brunson was at the center of it from the start. He scored 45 points in the clincher, a Finals-record performance for the Knicks, and was named Finals MVP. At 6-foot-2, he was never the kind of towering star New York once seemed to chase, but this run showed how much more valuable control, poise and timing can be than raw size alone. The Knicks had made Brunson their first captain since the 2018-19 season, and the franchise’s newest championship chapter was built around his command in the fourth quarter and his refusal to force a savior’s role.

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That identity took shape in Game 1 in San Antonio, where Brunson shook off an early injury scare and scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter of a 105-95 win. The NBA also investigated an interaction between Brunson and courtside fans late in that game, a brief flashpoint in a series that quickly shifted back to basketball. New York followed with a 105-104 win in Game 2, becoming just the third team to win the first two games of the Finals on the road and taking a 2-0 lead that put the Spurs under constant pressure.

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San Antonio answered with a 115-111 win in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, but the Knicks steadied themselves in Game 4 and produced one of the largest comebacks in Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit to seize full control of the series. That response mattered as much as the opening surge. New York did not just outscore the Spurs; it showed an ability to survive bad stretches, recover in hostile moments and finish with discipline.

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The championship also sharpened the meaning of Brunson’s rise inside a franchise long defined by unmet expectations. Knicks teams built around Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Allan Houston, Latrell Sprewell and John Starks never reached this point, and New York had not returned to the Finals since 1999. Brunson, alongside former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, turned that history into a new standard, one built on leadership, late-game control and a belief that the Knicks’ identity could be more durable than the search for a bigger name. Hart said Brunson did not arrive with a savior mentality and only wanted to win, and the title made that plain.