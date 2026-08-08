Bryan Battle faces Dalton Rosta in PFL Charlotte main event

Bryan Battle and Dalton Rosta headlined PFL Charlotte after both hit weight, while the 13-fight card drew preview and results coverage across MMA's biggest outlets.

Bryan Battle and Dalton Rosta headlined PFL Charlotte on Friday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., with live coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and a 13-fight card built around a middleweight main event. For the Professional Fighters League, the matchup was more than a routine stop on the schedule: it was a homecoming frame for Battle, a former UFC fighter and Ultimate Fighter winner, and a chance to give the promotion a recognizable anchor in a city it was using to push a bigger national profile.

PFL spent the build-up leaning into that angle. The promotion’s social channels cast Battle as defending home soil against Rosta, and another post said Rosta was coming to Bojangles Coliseum to make a statement against the hometown favorite. A ceremonial weigh-ins video described the main event as a high-stakes test for Battle on home turf, and Battle and Rosta had already exchanged words before fight night, giving the card a sharper promotional edge than a standard regional lineup.

The numbers suggested a tightly matched main event. MMA Junkie’s weigh-in report said Rosta came in at 185.8 pounds and Battle at 185.6 on Aug. 6, both under the non-title middleweight limit. MMA Junkie identified Battle as a 12-3 fighter, while PFL’s fighter page listed him at 12-3-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the PFL. Rosta entered with an 11-3 mark, which gave the main event a clean competitive frame: a local name with UFC credentials against an opponent experienced enough to make the matchup feel like a genuine test.

The broader coverage around the card showed why PFL kept centering Battle. MMA Fighting headlined the bout the day before the event, and preview or results coverage also came from Sherdog, ESPN, Combat Press, DraftKings Network and Yahoo Sports. That kind of spread matters for a promotion trying to move beyond its own channels and into the national MMA conversation. A Charlotte card built around Battle gave PFL a simple, marketable story line, a hometown fighter with a known résumé, a live event with 13 bouts, and a main event that could draw attention well outside the local arena.