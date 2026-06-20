Bryson DeChambeau misses U.S. Open cut, extends major slump

Bryson DeChambeau shot 75 at Shinnecock Hills and missed the U.S. Open cut by one stroke, his third straight major missed cut.

Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, ended one shot short of the weekend, a second-round 5-over 75 that left him at 5-over 145 and outside the +4 cut line. The two-time champion is now caught in a major slump that has sharpened questions about LIV Golf's biggest names and their readiness for golf's hardest tests.

DeChambeau opened with an even-par 70 that briefly suggested he had steadied after recent struggles, but the second round unraveled early with back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4. By the time the 126th U.S. Open set its weekend field, 72 players had advanced and DeChambeau was on the wrong side of the number for the third straight major.

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That made this the first time in DeChambeau's major career that he missed three consecutive cuts. It also extended a broader slide: he has now missed four of his last five major-championship cuts. ESPN's results page shows the pattern in plain numbers, listing his 2026 major starts as Masters 76-74, PGA Championship 76-71 and U.S. Open 70-75.

Photo by Mateusz Feliksik

For a player who won the U.S. Open in 2020 and again in 2024, the falloff is striking less because of one bad round than because of what it says about form, scheduling and expectations. DeChambeau's last made cut in a major before Shinnecock came at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where he finished tied for 10th. Since then, the losses have stacked up at the Masters, the PGA Championship and now Shinnecock, leaving little room for the argument that one off week explains everything.

Jacob Gralton via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The result will only deepen the debate around LIV Golf's marquee players, with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka also among the big names headed home early. DeChambeau's slump does not settle the broader argument by itself, but it does give it a sharper edge: at the majors, one hot start is not enough if the rest of the game is not holding up under pressure.