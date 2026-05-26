BTS and OREO Unveil Hotteok Cookie for ARMY Fans

BTS and OREO unveil a hotteok-inspired cookie, celebrating Korean culture and the global ARMY fandom with a limited-edition release.

BTS, the global K-pop sensation, has teamed up with OREO to launch a limited-edition cookie inspired by the traditional Korean hotteok pancake, offering fans a sweet fusion of pop culture and culinary heritage. The special release, dedicated to both Korea and the ARMY fandom, marks a new chapter in the partnership between international pop icons and major consumer brands.

Celebrating Korean Flavors and Global Fandom

The BTS x OREO hotteok cookie blends the chewy, cinnamon-infused taste of hotteok—a beloved Korean street snack—with OREO's signature chocolate biscuit. According to Forbes, the new cookie is designed to honor BTS's home country and connect with their vast ARMY fanbase worldwide. The move comes as both BTS and OREO continue to expand their influence across music, culture, and consumer products.

Limited-Edition Launch and Market Strategy

The cookie is being released as a limited-edition product, targeting key Asian markets with plans for a wider rollout depending on consumer response. OREO, owned by Mondelez International, frequently launches special flavors as part of its global product portfolio, but the hotteok flavor stands out for its direct nod to Korean culture and the international appeal of BTS’s brand.

The hotteok flavor features a cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutty filling, replicating the classic Korean treat.

Packaging includes BTS branding and collectible designs for fans.

BTS’s Brand Power and Cultural Impact

BTS’s influence extends far beyond music, with their brand value in South Korea alone consistently ranking among the highest for entertainment acts. Collaborations like this OREO partnership highlight BTS’s ability to drive consumer trends and create viral moments. The group's economic impact has been the subject of multiple studies, with BTS credited for boosting South Korean exports, tourism, and the global reach of K-pop.

Response from Fans and the Snack Market

Early reactions from ARMY fans on social media indicate strong enthusiasm for the hotteok OREO, with many expressing excitement at the combination of Korean flavors and collectible packaging. The collaboration is expected to fuel demand in both the snack and merchandise segments, continuing BTS’s record of successful brand activations.

Looking Ahead

The BTS x OREO hotteok cookie encapsulates the ongoing trend of global brands tapping into K-pop’s cultural cachet. As BTS continues to break new ground in music and marketing, their influence on food, fashion, and global consumer culture shows no signs of slowing down. For OREO, the collaboration represents an innovative approach to flavor innovation and fan engagement, setting the stage for future cross-cultural products.