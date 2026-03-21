BTS and Songzio Unite for ‘Arirang’ Comeback Costumes

BTS teams up with designer Jay Songzio to create striking costumes for their ‘Arirang’ comeback show, blending tradition and modernity.

BTS’s much-anticipated ‘Arirang’ comeback show has made headlines not only for its musical ambition but also for the cultural depth expressed through its costumes, crafted in collaboration with renowned designer Jay Songzio. The exclusive details behind the creation of these outfits, first reported by WWD, highlight a unique fusion of Korean heritage and contemporary fashion that punctuates the group’s artistic vision for their latest album.

Honoring Tradition Through Design

For their comeback, BTS turned to the iconic Korean folk song ‘Arirang’ as both inspiration and theme. To visually represent this concept, Jay Songzio drew upon the song’s rich history, which is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The resulting costumes are a deliberate blend of traditional Korean aesthetics—think flowing silhouettes, intricate embroidery, and symbolic color palettes—with Songzio’s signature modern tailoring. This approach allowed BTS to pay homage to their roots while maintaining the group’s cosmopolitan appeal.

The costumes feature hand-embroidered motifs drawn from classical Korean art.

drawn from classical Korean art. Materials such as silk and fine linen reflect hanbok influences, while structural cuts add a futuristic edge.

Each member’s outfit incorporates personal symbolism, connecting the group’s story to the broader narrative of ‘Arirang’.

As documented in the Songzio Official Collections Archive, the designer’s past works often explore the intersection of heritage and innovation—a philosophy that aligns seamlessly with BTS’s own artistic ethos.

Behind the Scenes: Collaboration and Creative Process

According to WWD’s exclusive report, the design process was highly collaborative. BTS’s creative direction team and Jay Songzio engaged in frequent consultations, aiming to ensure that the costumes would match the emotional depth and narrative arc of the comeback show. The group’s input extended to fabric selection and the integration of meaningful symbols, reflecting their hands-on approach to all aspects of their performances.

While Songzio’s initial sketches drew from historical references, he adapted each piece to suit the choreography and stage dynamics of BTS’s live show. This included engineering garments for ease of movement without sacrificing visual impact. The costumes made their debut during a globally-streamed performance, drawing widespread acclaim for their artistry and cultural resonance.

BTS’s ‘Arirang’ Show: Impact and Industry Context

The ‘Arirang’ comeback is more than a musical project—it’s a statement about BTS’s role as global ambassadors of Korean culture. By centering the comeback on a folk song with deep national significance and pairing it with fashion that bridges eras, the group continues to set standards within the K-pop industry. Industry data, such as that compiled in the IFPI Global Music Report 2024, shows that BTS remains a driving force behind K-pop’s global expansion, with fans eager to engage with both their music and visual storytelling.

Fashion industry observers have noted that such high-profile collaborations between K-pop stars and luxury designers are increasingly shaping trends in both sectors. Songzio’s involvement in the ‘Arirang’ project is being seen as a benchmark for future partnerships that celebrate cultural identity while appealing to a worldwide audience.

Looking Forward

BTS’s partnership with Jay Songzio for the ‘Arirang’ comeback show costumes signals a continued commitment to innovation and authenticity. As fans and critics await the group’s next moves, the impact of this collaboration will likely be felt across music, fashion, and cultural conversations for months to come.