BTS comeback tour fuels ticket scams as demand surges worldwide

A 15-to-1 scramble for BTS comeback seats has already cost fans at least S$68,200 in Singapore, as scammers exploit X, Instagram, Carousell and PayNow.

A 15-to-1 scramble for BTS comeback seats has turned the group’s return into a fraud engine, with Singapore police warning that fake ticket sales have already left at least 62 people down S$68,200. The losses have climbed alongside demand for the 2026-2027 tour, which was announced as 79 shows across 34 cities on five continents and has already forced extra dates in cities including Tampa, Stanford and Las Vegas.

The warning is a sharp reminder of how scarcity turns into consumer risk. BTS’s first full-scale global tour came after all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, completed South Korea’s mandatory military service in June 2025, ending a hiatus of nearly four years. That return has drawn intense interest in markets from London to North America, where the rush for seats has been strong enough to push promoters into adding more shows.

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In Singapore, police said at least 14 BTS ticket-scam cases had been reported since 1 June 2026, with losses of at least $11,000 before the figure was later updated to S$68,200. Investigators said scammers most often reached victims through X, and also used Instagram and Carousell to sell supposed tickets for the BTS World Tour 'Arirang' concert. Victims were then pushed to pay through PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code, before the seller allegedly asked for more money, including administrative fees, and disappeared.

The scam pattern follows a familiar playbook: urgency, limited inventory and pressure to move money fast. Police warned that tickets bought through unauthorized resale channels are not transferable, meaning buyers can be turned away at the venue without a refund. Ticketmaster terms can leave resale-ticket holders with no recourse at the gate, a risk that is especially punishing for fans who have already paid inflated prices to secure seats in a market where demand far outstrips supply.

Source: btsworldtour.net

The broader lesson reaches beyond one concert. BTS is one of the world’s biggest live draws, and every added date or sold-out announcement creates another opening for fraudsters who trade on desperation. For fans, the safest path is still the least glamorous one: buy only through authorized channels, verify the seller before sending money, and treat requests for extra fees or rapid payment as red flags. In a market this overheated, the resale chaos itself has become part of the scam.