Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield stall on contract extension before camp

The Buccaneers offered Baker Mayfield a two-year deal, but camp opened with no extension and a growing 2027 cap headache.

The Buccaneers offered Baker Mayfield a two-year deal, but Tampa Bay reached training camp without an extension. Mayfield was set to open camp on his current contract structure, after his self-imposed deadline for a new deal passed.

The standoff fits a quarterback market that has favored shorter commitments for veteran starters who are still trying to re-establish value. Daniel Jones signed a one-year, $14 million deal in Indianapolis, and Geno Smith was among the quarterbacks who changed teams this offseason, a reminder that clubs are still buying flexibility when the cap gets tight.

Mayfield’s side has treated the talks as more than a simple add-on negotiation. He said he felt “disrespected” amid the impasse, and earlier reporting described him as feeling “undervalued” during extension talks. Tampa Bay, for its part, has not moved quickly enough to close the gap, and there was no real progress before camp opened.

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The leverage question is harder than a standard extension fight because Mayfield already has guaranteed money in place on his current multiyear structure. That gives the Buccaneers breathing room, and it also means Mayfield is not negotiating from the same position as a pure free-agent quarterback with no security at all. Tampa Bay has used the franchise tag four times in the last five years, and a 2027 tag for Mayfield would come at a projected cost of about $50 million-plus, so the club has reason to keep future flexibility intact.

The quarterback dispute also landed in camp alongside another premium-position issue. Vita Vea had held in during mandatory minicamp in June while seeking a new deal, then requested a trade in late July, giving Todd Bowles and Jason Licht two contract fights to manage at once as practice opened in Tampa. The Buccaneers’ 2027 cap picture also shows about $26.5 million in projected space, with roughly $14.5 million in dead money hanging over the broader financial plan.

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For Tampa Bay, the Mayfield negotiation is less about one player’s hurt feelings than about how a cap-conscious team values a veteran quarterback who has already been paid once and still wants more security. Mayfield is now set to play without a new contract, and the Buccaneers will carry the cost of that decision into another season of roster math.