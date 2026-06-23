Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis to Heat in blockbuster deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are gone, and Milwaukee’s return signals a sharp pivot to picks, youth, and Miami’s star power.

Milwaukee ended the Giannis Antetokounmpo era by sending its franchise icon and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster that reshapes both rosters and the market for superstar movement. The Bucks received Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick, including No. 13 in Tuesday’s NBA Draft.

For Milwaukee, the trade closes a 13-season run that delivered the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, to the center of the city’s modern sports identity. He helped power the Bucks to their first NBA championship in more than 50 years in 2021, making the decision to move him one of the starkest acknowledgments yet of how expensive it has become for a smaller-market team to keep a title window open around a single star.

The deal also arrived just before Milwaukee’s self-imposed deadline tied to the 2026 NBA Draft. The Bucks had been open to trade calls involving Antetokounmpo since at least May 11, 2026, and talks with Miami had stretched on for months as teams weighed the cost of landing one of the league’s defining players. Antetokounmpo was also open to signing an extension with the Heat, Celtics and Timberwolves before the trade, a sign that the market for his services had widened well beyond one destination.

Boston again came up short in the chase, with Miami beating out the Celtics for the chance to land him. That detail matters in a league where the most valuable stars increasingly steer toward teams with flexibility, established infrastructure and a credible path to contention, leaving front offices in places like Milwaukee to decide whether the better gamble is to double down or cash out before the window closes.

The Bucks chose the latter. Their return is heavy on youth and future draft capital, a clear signal that the organization is resetting around cost-controlled talent rather than trying to sustain a contender built on Antetokounmpo’s prime. Miami, meanwhile, lands a championship-level centerpiece who changes its ceiling immediately and deepens the league’s familiar pull toward places already built to attract the biggest names.