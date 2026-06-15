Bud Cauley wins RBC Canadian Open for first PGA Tour title

Bud Cauley, once sidelined by a 2018 crash that broke six ribs, won the RBC Canadian Open in his 239th PGA Tour start, finishing at 17-under 263.

Bud Cauley’s first PGA Tour victory arrived as the kind of finish golf reserves for players who have waited through years of doubt. He closed with a 5-under 65 in rain and wind Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th, and held on to win the RBC Canadian Open by two shots over Matt Fitzpatrick.

The final score, 17-under 263, ended a winless stretch that had run through 239 PGA Tour starts and nearly 15 years of trying to break through at the sport’s highest level. Cauley, 36, has long been seen as a player with the talent to win, but the record book had never reflected it until now. The Canadian Open, Canada’s national championship, was played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course for the second straight year, and Cauley’s round turned when the weather sharpened the test and his touch held up.

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His winning run carried the shape of a recovery story as much as a golf tournament. Cauley birdied the 11th from four feet, holed out from 93 feet on the 12th, then made consecutive putts on 13 and 15 to separate from the field as conditions worsened. He said the wind and rain made Sunday much tougher than the first three rounds, and he had tried not to think too much about winning so he could stay focused. When he reached the 18th green, his wife, Kristi, and their two children were waiting nearby, and Cauley became emotional before tapping in to seal the title.

That moment carried the weight of what he had already survived. On June 1, 2018, after missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Cauley was injured in a car accident that reportedly left him with six broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a fractured left leg and a concussion. He later needed surgeries tied to complications from the rib injuries and spent years in rehabilitation before returning full-time to the PGA Tour in 2024.

Photo by Kampus Production

Cauley’s breakthrough also explains why golf’s rare first wins resonate so strongly. A player can have elite credentials, major college success and years of close calls, yet still go season after season without a title. Cauley, a former Alabama standout and teammate of Justin Thomas, finally converted that promise into a trophy, turning a career once defined by what might have been into proof that there was still more ahead.