Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Canceled at Hulu

Plans for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot at Hulu have been canceled, according to Sarah Michelle Gellar. Here's what we know about the project's end.

Plans for a highly anticipated reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at Hulu have been officially shelved, according to original series star Sarah Michelle Gellar. The announcement brings an end to long-swirling rumors about the show's potential return and marks a definitive halt to one of television’s most discussed revival projects.

Reboot Project Ends After Years of Speculation

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series aired from 1997 to 2003, earning critical acclaim and a passionate fanbase. Talks of a reboot gained traction in 2018, when reports surfaced that Hulu was developing a modern update, with Joss Whedon attached as executive producer and Monica Owusu-Breen set to serve as showrunner. However, the project remained in limbo for several years, with little public progress or official confirmation of casting or production timelines.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on March 14, 2026, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who portrayed the iconic title character in the original series, confirmed that the reboot is not moving forward at Hulu. This news comes after years of speculation among fans and industry watchers about whether the project would ever come to fruition.

Buffy’s Enduring Legacy

Despite the cancellation of the reboot, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains a culturally significant series. The show, which chronicled the life of a high school girl chosen to battle supernatural forces, has been lauded for its influence on the genre and on television storytelling. Buffy was recognized with a Peabody Award for its “contemporary storytelling and its influence on pop culture.” The American Film Institute also named Buffy Summers as one of television’s top heroes.

The original series ran for seven seasons, with strong ratings during its peak years.

It received critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations for its innovative approach to genre storytelling.

The show’s fandom remains active, and Buffy is frequently cited in discussions about the most influential TV dramas of the late 20th century.

Why the Reboot Mattered to Fans

The prospect of a reboot generated excitement among both longtime viewers and new audiences. The planned update was set to feature a new lead and a more inclusive cast, aiming to reflect contemporary social issues while maintaining the spirit of the original. However, delays and lack of concrete development updates led to skepticism about whether the series would actually return.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s confirmation that the reboot is not proceeding puts an end to hopes for a new chapter in the Buffy universe—at least for now. While Hulu and the creative team have not released additional comments, the decision appears final, closing the door on this particular revival attempt.

Looking Forward

Even without a reboot, Buffy the Vampire Slayer continues to influence television, inspiring academic studies, critical essays, and genre works. Fans can still revisit all 144 episodes and explore the show’s legacy in various media, including comics and spinoffs.

With the reboot now off the table, the original series stands as a testament to innovative television—and a reminder that some stories, while beloved, remain best left as they were.