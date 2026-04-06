The Chicago Bulls have parted ways with VP Artūras Karnišovas and GM Marc Eversley, launching a new chapter for the franchise after years of mixed results.

The Chicago Bulls have dismissed Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas and General Manager Marc Eversley, the team announced on Sunday. The sweeping changes mark a significant shift for the franchise as it seeks to reset its direction after several seasons of underwhelming performance and stalled progress.

Front Office Shakeup Follows Years of Unmet Expectations

Both the Chicago Tribune and the NBA’s official announcement confirmed the firings of Karnišovas and Eversley on April 6. The move comes after the Bulls failed to return to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference during the duo’s tenure, despite making bold roster changes and significant financial commitments in recent years. The team’s leadership overhaul underscores ownership’s dissatisfaction with the club’s trajectory.

Karnišovas, hired in 2020, was initially tasked with orchestrating a turnaround for the storied franchise. He and Eversley restructured the roster, bringing in veterans and talent through the draft and trades, but the results fell short of expectations. According to historical front office records, the Bulls have cycled through several executive teams in the past decade, reflecting ongoing efforts to recapture past success.

Performance Under Karnišovas and Eversley

The Bulls made a single playoff appearance during the Karnišovas-Eversley era, exiting in the first round.

The team finished with a sub-.500 record in multiple seasons, struggling to find consistency or a clear path forward. Season-by-season statistics highlight the lack of sustained playoff contention.

Significant roster investments, including trades and free agent signings, did not yield the desired results, as team salary commitments soared. Salary cap data shows the Bulls operated near the luxury tax threshold without corresponding on-court success.

Karnišovas and Eversley’s transaction history includes high-profile moves, which can be reviewed in the official NBA transaction log.

While the Bulls did see a brief uptick with the acquisition of veteran talent, the team was unable to build a long-term winning core or break through to the conference’s elite. As noted in multiple reports, fan and media frustration mounted as the team remained mired in mediocrity.

Financial and Organizational Context

The Bulls franchise remains one of the league’s most valuable, consistently ranking high in annual valuations from Forbes. However, the lack of playoff revenue and national relevance in recent years has put additional pressure on the front office to deliver results. With the departures of Karnišovas and Eversley, the organization signals a willingness to reset its leadership and explore new strategies for roster construction and player development.

Looking Ahead: Bulls Begin Search for New Leadership

The Bulls’ next steps will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. Ownership’s decision to part ways with both top basketball executives at once suggests a desire for a fresh vision—one that can restore the franchise’s competitive stature and better leverage its financial and market strengths. The search for new leadership will likely prioritize candidates with a track record of innovation, talent development, and cap management, as reflected in recent trends across NBA front offices.

For Bulls supporters, the hope is that this latest overhaul will finally set the team on a path back to contention. As the front office search begins, the organization’s moves will be scrutinized as the team looks to build a sustainable winner in the ever-competitive NBA landscape.