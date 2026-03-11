Bumblebee Queens Found to Survive Submersion by Breathing Underwater

New research uncovers how bumblebee queens endure days underwater, offering fresh insight into their resilience and survival strategies.

Bumblebee queens, long admired for their role in pollination and ecological balance, have now been shown to possess an extraordinary survival trait: the ability to breathe underwater for days. Recent scientific studies, highlighted by The New York Times and other outlets, confirm that these queens can survive extended periods of submersion, providing new understanding of their resilience during harsh environmental events.

How Bumblebee Queens Survive Underwater

For years, naturalists and beekeepers observed that bumblebee queens often emerge unscathed after spring floods or heavy rains. The mechanism behind this phenomenon, however, remained a mystery. Recent research, including a peer-reviewed study in Science Advances, has demonstrated that queens employ a process called plastron respiration. This adaptation allows them to extract oxygen from water using a thin layer of air trapped on their bodies, enabling them to survive for several days without access to the surface.

Experimental trials showed queens of Bombus terrestris surviving up to seven days fully submerged .

. Survival rates varied by temperature and water quality, but most queens endured at least 48 hours underwater in laboratory settings.

underwater in laboratory settings. The mechanism relies on tiny hairs (setae) that trap air against the exoskeleton, forming a physical gill for gas exchange.

Ecological Significance and Species Survival

These findings have important implications for understanding bumblebee resilience, especially as climate change increases the frequency and severity of flooding events. Bumblebee queens, which overwinter underground or in damp habitats, are often exposed to sudden submersion. The ability to breathe underwater provides a crucial survival advantage, ensuring colony establishment in the spring.

According to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, Bombus terrestris is one of the most widespread bumblebee species, but populations of many other species are declining due to habitat loss, pesticides, and disease. Enhanced survival mechanisms could play a key role in protecting vulnerable pollinator populations.

Research Methods and Key Findings

The studies referenced by The New York Times and ScienceAlert involved carefully controlled laboratory experiments, where queens were placed in oxygenated water and monitored over days. Researchers observed:

Queens remained active and alert underwater, using their legs to maintain position.

Respiration rates slowed but did not cease, confirming ongoing oxygen uptake from water.

Most queens survived multiple days without food or air, provided water was clean and temperatures remained moderate.

These results were consistent with field observations of queens surviving natural flooding and emerging to found new colonies after waters receded.

Implications for Conservation and Future Research

The discovery of underwater respiration in bumblebee queens highlights the species’ adaptability and the importance of preserving their habitats. Conservationists argue that protecting overwintering sites and reducing pesticide use remain critical priorities, as even the most resilient species face multiple threats.

Further research is needed to determine if this ability is shared across all bumblebee species or is limited to specific lineages like Bombus terrestris. As scientists continue to uncover the secrets of these remarkable insects, the findings underscore the resilience of pollinators and the complexity of their survival strategies in a changing world.

Readers can explore the full experimental data and methodology behind these discoveries, as well as consult the Bumblebee Conservation Trust for additional background on species diversity and ecological roles.