Bunge beats profit estimates, raises full-year outlook on strong crush margins

Bunge lifted its full-year profit outlook after Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.00 topped estimates, with soybean crush margins pointing to firmer demand for meal, oil and biofuels.

Bunge Global lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast after second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, a result driven by stronger soybean crush margins that lifted returns in its processing business. The St. Louis, Missouri-based agribusiness reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 a share on revenue of $24.04 billion, above the $1.95 consensus estimate and the $23.38 billion sales forecast.

The quarter matters well beyond one earnings line because crush margins sit at the center of the soybean supply chain. When processors can buy beans and sell the resulting meal and oil at a wider spread, profits rise across products that flow into animal feed, cooking oil and industrial uses, including renewable fuels. Bunge’s raised 2026 adjusted earnings outlook, now $9.25 to $9.75 a share, signals management sees that spread holding up rather than collapsing after one strong quarter.

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The company’s updated view follows a broader run of favorable processing conditions. In April, Bunge had already lifted its 2026 outlook on strong crush margins and biofuel demand, showing that the profit improvement was not an isolated one-month swing. The latest quarter adds another data point that the market for soybean meal and oil has stayed constructive even as crop prices, freight costs, weather and trade flows continue to move unevenly across major producing and consuming regions.

Photo by Oleh Budurov

Bunge’s scale is also larger after its combination with Viterra, which the companies completed on July 2. Bunge’s own materials describe the deal as the creation of a more diversified global agribusiness platform, giving the company a bigger footprint in origination, processing and merchandising at a time when supply-chain bottlenecks and export flows can quickly change margins. That mix matters for customers as well as investors because stronger processing profits can filter into pricing for feed inputs, edible oils and biofuel feedstocks.

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The key question for the rest of 2026 is whether Bunge is riding a durable demand trend or a temporary window created by favorable crop and trade conditions. Crush margins can widen quickly when oil and meal demand outpaces the cost of soybeans, but they can also narrow just as fast if harvests improve, trade patterns shift or energy markets soften. Bunge’s higher forecast shows the company is betting the current margin environment still has room to run.