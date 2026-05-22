Bungie Ends Destiny 2 Development, Announces Layoffs

Bungie has announced the end of Destiny 2 development, canceling all expansions and initiating layoffs as the studio enters a new phase.

Bungie, the famed developer behind the Destiny franchise, has confirmed plans to end development of Destiny 2 and initiate a round of layoffs, marking a major turning point for both the studio and its flagship title. The news, first reported by Bloomberg, underscores a period of transition for Bungie as it closes the chapter on one of gaming’s most enduring live-service shooters.

Destiny 2 Development Ceases

According to Bloomberg, Bungie’s decision follows years of ongoing updates and expansion packs that kept Destiny 2 at the forefront of the online gaming community. The studio has officially canceled all planned expansions for the game, halting new content production and shifting focus to maintenance mode. While the exact reasons for this move remain undisclosed, industry observers point to a combination of declining player engagement and evolving business priorities as likely factors.

Destiny 2 launched in 2017 and quickly became a staple of the live-service genre.

launched in 2017 and quickly became a staple of the live-service genre. Over the years, Bungie released numerous expansions and seasonal updates to keep players engaged.

The studio’s latest announcement means no further expansions or major content updates will be released.

Layoffs Impact Studio Workforce

In tandem with development ending, Bungie also disclosed plans for layoffs, affecting an unspecified number of employees. Bloomberg’s report highlights that the layoffs are part of a broader restructuring effort as the studio adapts to its new operational focus. This move echoes trends seen across the video game industry, where studios increasingly reassess workforce needs amid shifts in project pipelines and market conditions.

While Bungie has not detailed which departments will be impacted, the layoffs follow the studio’s ongoing transformation since its acquisition by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The company has emphasized its commitment to supporting affected staff and ensuring ongoing support for Destiny 2’s community, albeit with reduced development resources.

Industry Context

Bungie’s announcement arrives at a time when many game developers are grappling with changing market dynamics. The end of Destiny 2 development and associated layoffs reflect the challenges of sustaining long-term live-service titles and the need for studios to adapt quickly to player trends and corporate goals.

What’s Next for Bungie and Destiny Fans?

For fans, the end of Destiny 2 signals both nostalgia and uncertainty. Bungie has assured players that servers will remain active and essential maintenance will continue, but no new content or expansions are planned. The studio’s statement, featured on its official website, encourages the community to reflect on the legacy of Destiny while hinting at future endeavors beyond the franchise.

As Bungie moves forward, industry watchers will be keen to see how the studio leverages its talent and resources in upcoming projects. The layoffs, while difficult, are part of a broader recalibration as Bungie seeks to chart its next course in the gaming landscape.

Key Takeaways

Bungie ends Destiny 2 development and cancels all expansions.

The studio announces layoffs, part of a wider restructuring.

Destiny 2 servers and support will continue, but with no new content planned.

The end of Destiny 2’s development marks a significant moment for Bungie and its community. As the studio adapts to new realities, fans and industry analysts alike will watch closely for signs of what comes next from one of gaming’s most innovative developers.