Burberry taps Moses Martin for countryside campaign debut

Burberry put Moses Martin, son of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, at the center of a countryside campaign built around celebrity reach and inherited fame.

Burberry cast Moses Martin, the 20-year-old son of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, as the face of its Escape to the Countryside campaign, giving another celebrity child a high-visibility role in luxury fashion. The Brown University student appeared alongside Edie Campbell, Nora Attal and Sang Woo Kim in a British summer road-trip story that ended at Deene Park in Northamptonshire.

The campaign imagery leaned into polished restraint. Martin appeared serious and composed in photos wearing a teal polo shirt with white shorts and, in another look, a gray polo layered over a white long-sleeved shirt. Burberry also styled him with a Burberry Check holdall and backpack, part of a preppy cast that tied clothing, accessories and landscape into one branded tableau.

Burberry’s own campaign materials framed the project around Britain’s love of football fandom and outdoor spirit, while creative director Daniel Lee has described road trips as a very British ritual. That positioning matters because the label was not just selling outerwear and accessories; it was selling a story in which heritage, mobility and recognizable names do much of the work before the clothes do. The choice of Martin, with his family lineage and campus profile, made that strategy visible.

Martin’s music career gave the casting another layer. People I’ve Met, the Los Angeles band he leads as singer-guitarist and frontman, released its debut EP Bunny on May 1, 2026 through Interscope Records. The group formed in high school in Los Angeles and began performing in 2024 after the members moved to the East Coast for college. It also supported Royel Otis and had festival dates lined up for Reading and Leeds in August 2026, while one of its songs appeared in Burberry campaign video content.

Burberry has now used Romeo Beckham in a separate 2026 campaign as well, extending a pattern of next-generation celebrity casting across its recent work. The approach gives the brand instant recognition and a built-in audience, but it also shows how heavily luxury marketing still leans on inherited fame when it wants reach, relevance and fast-moving social attention.