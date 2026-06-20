Burnham by-election win fuels Labour leadership pressure on Starmer

Burnham's Makerfield landslide has pushed Labour MPs and ministers into open recalculation, with 100 MPs said to back Starmer's exit and 81 signatures needed for a challenge.

Andy Burnham's Makerfield landslide has turned a by-election into a test of Keir Starmer's grip on Labour, with MPs, ministers and would-be challengers now recalculating faster than the prime minister can shut down the speculation. Burnham's 24,927 votes, a 54.8 per cent share and a majority of 9,231 over Reform UK's Rob Kenyon have sharpened the argument that Labour's governing coalition is fraying.

The scale of the win matters. Turnout in Makerfield reached 58.75 per cent, above the 52.5 per cent recorded at the 2024 general election and the third-highest by-election turnout since the Second World War. That gives Burnham a result with national weight, not just local momentum, and it comes after Josh Simons resigned the seat in May 2026 and stepped aside to let Burnham stand.

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Burnham is no newcomer to Westminster pressure politics. He has been Greater Manchester mayor since 2017, was Labour MP for Leigh from 2001, and has served in ministerial posts including Health Secretary. Now back in the House of Commons, he is in position to begin a formal leadership challenge if he chooses. Under Labour rules, any challenger must be an MP and needs the backing of 81 Labour MPs to open a contest.

That threshold is now the immediate test of Starmer's survival. A tally now puts 100 Labour MPs calling for him to resign, while ministers including Shabana Mahmood and Ed Miliband are discussing whether he should set out a timetable for transition. Burnham's allies want him in Downing Street by September, though they would prefer an orderly handover rather than a full leadership contest.

Starmer is resisting the pressure and says he will not walk away. He is still arguing that Labour's July 2024 landslide gave him a five-year mandate, but the arithmetic in Westminster is changing quickly. If he were forced out in 2026, Britain would get its seventh prime minister in 10 years, a turnover rate that would underline how far Labour's internal crisis has spread beyond one seat in North West England.