Burnham cements Labour leadership with backing of 349 MPs

349 Labour MPs backed Burnham, turning a Makerfield by-election win into a near-certain leadership path and leaving a rival almost nowhere to start.

Andy Burnham’s backing from 349 Labour MPs turned a leadership contest into a show of parliamentary force. The scale of support pushed him far beyond the 20 percent nomination threshold required to challenge a leader and gave him the kind of majority that can shape a cabinet, tighten party discipline and move a new government quickly onto legislation.

The surge followed Burnham’s win in the Makerfield by-election on June 19, when he took 24,937 votes, beat Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon by 9,321 votes and won 54.8 percent of the ballot. The seat had been vacated so Burnham could return to Westminster, and the result was treated inside Labour as the spark for a wider leadership challenge after Keir Starmer said on June 22 that he would resign as Labour leader and prime minister.

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Labour’s rules required any challenger to secure nominations from 20 percent of Labour MPs, and Burnham cleared that bar immediately. On the first day nominations opened, 322 Labour MPs had already backed him, about 80 percent of the parliamentary party, before support climbed to 349 MPs and left only 81 Labour MPs available to nominate anyone else. London MP Dawn Butler said there was “no point” pretending Keir Starmer could remain Prime Minister, while John McDonnell and Barry Gardiner also signaled support for Burnham.

Photo by Tina P.

Rwendland via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Burnham, who previously ran unsuccessfully for Labour leader in 2010 and 2015, was now positioned for a third attempt with a parliamentary base far stronger than either earlier campaign. His return to the Commons would also trigger a Greater Manchester mayoral by-election, the first of its kind for an English metro mayoralty, adding another layer of political fallout to a contest already being read as a test of Labour’s direction after its narrow 2024 general election victories and pressure from Reform UK.