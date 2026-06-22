Burnham could replace Starmer within weeks in Labour leadership race

Labour’s rules could put Andy Burnham in Downing Street fast if he runs unopposed, but a full contest could drag on until September.

The speed of Labour’s next leadership change will depend less on Westminster drama than on a tightly scripted party rulebook. If Keir Starmer’s departure as prime minister triggers a vacancy while Labour is in office, the Cabinet, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, appoints one of its members to act as party leader until a ballot can be organised.

The contest then moves through several gates. Leadership candidates must be Labour MPs, and they need nominations from 20% of Labour MPs, now 81 MPs, to make the ballot. That threshold was raised from 10% in 2021. After that comes a member-and-affiliate ballot using preferential voting, and the winner must clear 50%. The rulebook also requires support from constituency Labour parties or affiliates, while the NEC sets the timetable and procedures.

That is why an uncontested Andy Burnham path would matter so much. LabourList reported that nominations for a leadership contest were set to open on 9 July, but a coronation-style handover could produce a new leader by mid-July. A fuller contest, by contrast, could run through the summer and leave Labour with a new leader only by September. The difference would shape not just the party’s internal rhythm but the stability of the government itself.

Pressure on Starmer intensified after poor election results in May 2026 and Burnham’s by-election win in Makerfield, which turned him into the dominant figure in the race. Burnham won with nearly 55% of the vote and a margin of more than 9,000 votes over Reform UK. Reuters said Starmer’s exit could make Burnham Britain’s seventh leader in 10 years. Burnham will first have to be sworn in as an MP before he can formally pursue the leadership.

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Wes Streeting’s withdrawal sharpened the prospect of a quick handover. LabourList reported that Streeting stepped out of the race on 22 June 2026 and endorsed Burnham after previously preparing to run with support from 81 MPs. His exit removed the clearest alternative to Burnham and made an uncontested transition more likely, even as the formal rules still require the NEC to control the timetable.

Labour has been here before, but not with quite this mix of speed and procedure. The House of Commons Library notes that Sir Keir Starmer won the 2020 leadership contest with 56.2% of first-preference votes in a race with three contenders, while the 2025 deputy leadership election followed Angela Rayner’s resignation and was run by the NEC. The current system, including the CLP and affiliate nomination stage, was added after a 2018 review, making the modern route to power more layered than a simple MPs’ ballot.