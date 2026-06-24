Burnham could sideline Reeves in junior cabinet role, BBC says

Andy Burnham is preparing to move Rachel Reeves out of the Treasury top job, a sign Labour’s economic right is bracing for a sharper internal fight over taxes and market trust.

Rachel Reeves would be pushed into a more junior cabinet role if Andy Burnham became prime minister, a move that would signal a break with the Treasury orthodoxy she has defended as chancellor. A Burnham ally said Burnham would want Reeves in his top team, but not necessarily in charge of the Treasury, as Labour figures already compete for the chancellor post in a possible new administration.

Burnham is preparing a major economic policy speech next week designed to reassure financial markets and set out what he presents as a credible growth plan. The speech is expected to stress Labour’s budget rules, reducing the national debt and lowering the cost of borrowing, all of which are meant to calm doubts about how a Burnham government would manage the public finances.

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The choice of chancellor would carry immediate weight in Westminster and London because the Treasury is the central office for economic policy and market confidence. Political commentators and former Treasury figures have made the same test plain: the next chancellor would have to persuade investors that there is a coherent fiscal strategy, not just a change of personnel.

The contest also exposes a deeper split inside Labour over tax and spending. Burnham has previously argued that Labour has been “too timid” about raising taxes, a line that points to a potentially more interventionist approach than Reeves’s stewardship at HM Treasury. That difference matters because Reeves has built her authority around fiscal discipline, while Burnham is trying to frame himself as the figure who can loosen Labour’s caution without alarming the markets.

Source: bbc.com

The jockeying is already visible around the top table. Burnham’s spokesperson has said no decisions have been made, but the question of who would run the Treasury is now central to speculation about how a Burnham-led Labour government would be assembled. Even before any formal leadership move, the fight over Reeves’s future shows how quickly economic policy, factional alliances and succession politics are collapsing into the same battle.