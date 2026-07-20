Burnham faces economy, NHS and immigration crises as he enters Downing Street

Burnham entered 10 Downing Street backed by unions and a surge of optimism, but his first tests are the economy, the NHS and immigration.

Andy Burnham entered 10 Downing Street on Monday after being confirmed as Labour’s new leader and the country’s next prime minister at the party’s Special Conference in central London on Friday. He took office with a wave of enthusiasm behind him, but the opening stretch of his premiership is already defined by the same problems that have defeated successive governments.

The hardest early decisions will come where Burnham’s promises meet the limits of power. He has signaled more public control of essential services, a shift of authority toward local governments and a 10-year plan to cede more power to regions and communities. That message has won him top UK union backing, but the reaction to his devolution drive has been mixed, and the scale of the transfer he is proposing will be tested quickly against public expectations for faster results.

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Health will be the clearest measure of whether Burnham can turn that agenda into delivery. As a former health secretary, he enters office with a record that will be judged alongside his push for Greater Manchester-style health and social care devolution. The BBC has said successive prime ministers and governments have tried to tackle these problems, mostly without success, which leaves Burnham facing not just a policy challenge but a credibility test on whether local control can improve the NHS where central government has not.

Burnham’s political footing is still fresh. He returned to Parliament only weeks ago after winning the Makerfield by-election last month, and the prime minister’s spokesman said he had already been granted access to civil service briefings. Burnham also held his first meeting with Keir Starmer since the by-election, a sign that the transition inside Labour is being managed even as the new prime minister begins to set priorities.

Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia Commons (OGL 3)

The economy and immigration will be the most immediate pressure points. Associated Press and BBC reporting have identified a stagnant economy, disillusioned voters, divided politics, geostrategic turmoil, immigration, housing and devolution as the most urgent problems in front of him. Those are not abstract campaign lines: they are the issues most likely to expose the gap between the enthusiasm that carried Burnham into office and the practical constraints that will shape his first 100 days.