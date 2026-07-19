Burnham faces No 10 wardrobe test as PM style turns formal

Burnham’s "king of the north" jacket is on display in Manchester, a sign that his casual dress has become political capital and a No 10 problem.

Andy Burnham’s "king of the north" jacket went on display in Manchester in 2022, an unusual afterlife for a campaign garment and a sign that his clothes have become part of his political identity. The same wardrobe that helped sell him as approachable, in T-shirts, jackets, trainers and sometimes Birkenstocks, is now heading toward a more exacting test at No 10.

That tension has been visible for years. Commentary on Burnham has treated his casual look as more than personal taste, with one strand calling it "smart politics" and another reading it as an "outsider" identity that signals working-class authenticity. The point is not that Burnham dresses badly. It is that his clothes do a political job, projecting a figure closer to the street than the state.

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The question is whether that image can survive the rituals of Downing Street. MPs no longer need to wear ties in the House of Commons chamber, after the Commons relaxed its dress code in 2017, but No 10 remains a more formal stage than Westminster’s loosest corners. Prime ministers are still expected to look like occupants of office, not simply politicians with an off-duty style.

Burnham’s wardrobe has already become a story in itself. People have talked about his running kit and even where he buys it, which turns a pair of trainers into a clue about how he wants to be read. That is useful when the brand is outsider, local and a little rebellious. It is harder when the job demands the visual language of authority, continuity and national office.

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Scottish Government via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Recent commentary has sharpened that point rather than softened it. One assessment argued that Burnham cares more about his clothes than he wants people to know, a reminder that his image is curated even when it looks relaxed. The formal setting of No 10 does not erase that strategy, but it does alter the terms. In Manchester, the jacket could stand as a badge of political character. In Downing Street, it would have to compete with the institution itself.