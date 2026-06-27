Burnham faces pressure over early election pledge as heatwave grips Europe

Red heat warnings, 36C highs and Wimbledon disruption collided with fresh pressure on Andy Burnham to say whether he would trigger an early election.

The Met Office’s rare red extreme-heat warning covered parts of England and Wales as the UK logged its hottest June day on record, with provisional highs of 36C in Gosport and Wisley, Surrey, and 35.8C in Wiggonholt, West Sussex. Train delays and cancellations followed as temperatures climbed past 37C, and Wimbledon qualifying was interrupted when the automated line-calling system struggled in the heat.

That same weather front is now running straight into Labour politics. Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor and newly elected MP for Makerfield, won his by-election on 19 June and has been cast as the front-runner to succeed Keir Starmer. He is under pressure to say whether he would call an early general election if he became prime minister, a question sharpened by the scale of the Labour leadership contest now taking shape.

AI-generated illustration

Starmer announced on 22 June that he intended to resign as Labour leader, setting up a contest scheduled to run from 9 July to 27 August 2026. Lord Case has urged Burnham to be honest with the public about whether he would seek a fresh mandate before trying to govern from a manifesto he no longer fully intended to follow. Burnham has previously said that a new prime minister should call a general election if they want to deviate from the manifesto, leaving his own position exposed to scrutiny as the contest begins.

The heatwave has also pushed sport and daily routine into the same political frame. Aryna Sabalenka was cooling off on court amid a 37.3C scorcher in the UK on Friday, while wider European coverage showed Spain, Germany and France facing sports disruption or emergency measures as temperatures surged. What had looked like a weather story became a test of transport resilience, event planning and public safety, with the Met Office warning sitting alongside disruption at one of the summer’s biggest sporting stages.

Rwendland via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Burnham, that makes the election pledge harder to duck. He enters the Labour race not just as a mayor who just won Makerfield, but as a potential successor whose answer on timing, mandate and manifesto discipline will shape whether the party’s next transition is settled by the membership or forced back to the country.