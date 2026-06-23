Burnham pitches Greater Manchester model for national economic revival

Burnham is selling Greater Manchester as a national template, but the real test is whether its investment, skills and tax ideas can scale beyond one city region.

Andy Burnham is trying to turn Greater Manchester into a national argument. His pitch is that a city-region model built on investment, skills reform and place-based growth can do what Westminster has struggled to do: make prosperity visible in homes, jobs and local economies rather than as a distant macroeconomic statistic.

What Burnham is actually offering

Burnham’s current economic case rests on the Greater Manchester Strategy 2025-2035, published in July 2025 by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and regional partners. The strategy explicitly rejects “trickle-down” economics and says growth should benefit every area of the city region, not just the strongest parts. That is important because it gives Burnham a governing frame, not just a slogan: growth is supposed to be measured in neighborhoods, districts and local outcomes.

The Combined Authority says the strategy was built on Greater Manchester’s position as the UK’s fastest-growing economy over the past decade. One concrete proof point sits in the visitor economy, which grew by £3.7 billion between 2018 and 2023, added 22,000 jobs and increased overnight stays by 700,000. Those numbers give Burnham something many national politicians lack: a local record he can point to when he argues that active economic management can produce results.

The Good Growth Fund is the clearest test case

In January 2026, Burnham unveiled a £1 billion GM Good Growth Fund and a pipeline of more than 30 projects. The first £400 million is said to support nearly 3,000 new homes, more than 22,000 new jobs and 2 million square feet of new employment space. That is the most concrete expression of his economic pitch because it links public investment to visible outputs that voters can count.

The logic is straightforward. Rather than waiting for market forces to trickle benefits outward, Burnham wants capital to be used to prime development and crowd in wider growth. The politics of that approach are powerful in places where people want to see cranes, housing starts and job creation, but it also creates a hard-edged question for national government: how much of this can be scaled without the institutional setup that Greater Manchester already has?

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From industrial heritage to modern clusters

Burnham has described his approach as a plan to “reindustrialise” the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution. That phrase matters because it signals both continuity and change: he is invoking manufacturing history, but not limiting the future to old-style heavy industry. His model depends on growth-driving clusters in creative industries, digital, health innovation, advanced materials and manufacturing, and low-carbon technology.

That mix suggests a strategy built around sector concentration rather than broad-brush regional aid. It also implies an overhaul of skills and training, because those sectors only create a durable payoff if workers can move into them at scale. The policy challenge is not simply announcing clusters, but wiring them into apprenticeships, further education, university links, planning decisions and public procurement so that the labor market can actually supply them.

The national tax question is where the pitch gets harder

Burnham’s latest national signal came on BBC Question Time in June 2026, when he suggested raising the income tax personal allowance, which is currently £12,570, to ease pressure on working people. That is a politically sharp move because it reaches beyond local growth policy and into the distribution of the tax burden. If the aim is to help lower earners, the idea has immediate appeal; if the aim is to turn Burnham into a national standard-bearer, it also invites scrutiny over who pays for it.

The fiscal problem is obvious. Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto pledged not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, so any move on the personal allowance would have to sit inside that promise or force a rethink. That is why Burnham’s economic argument now collides with the responsibilities of Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves: they would have to decide whether his ideas are a useful extension of Labour’s offer or a challenge to the party’s own fiscal commitments.

Department for Transport and The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP via Wikimedia Commons (OGL 3)

He has also been linked to broader tax and spending ideas, including a care levy, inheritance tax reform and changes to stamp duty or council tax. Taken together, those proposals point to a larger argument about how Britain pays for growth, care and investment. They also reveal the weakness in the pitch if it stays too loose: voters can judge a local fund by homes and jobs, but they will judge a national tax model by who wins, who loses and whether the sums add up.

Where rivals will attack the model

The strongest criticism is not that Greater Manchester has done nothing. It is that a city-region success story can be easier to admire than to reproduce nationally. Burnham’s case relies on a specific institutional environment, a combined authority, a coordinated investment pipeline and a decade of visible growth, all of which make for a persuasive local narrative but do not automatically translate into a country of different regional economies and different political pressures.

That is the substance gap at the center of the argument. Rivals will say the model works because it is rooted in Manchester’s own economic geography, civic machinery and capacity to marshal projects into a single story. Burnham’s answer is that the point of the model is precisely that growth can be made deliberate, place-sensitive and accountable, with public institutions judged by whether they lift every area rather than the places that were already strongest.

For now, that leaves his national platform with a clear strength and a clear vulnerability. The strength is that it speaks in concrete numbers, jobs, homes and skills rather than abstraction. The vulnerability is that Britain is larger than one successful city region, and the closer Burnham gets to Westminster, the more he has to prove that Greater Manchester is not just a story about one place doing better, but a governing model that can survive the scale, constraints and compromises of the country as a whole.