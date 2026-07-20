Burnham pledges drive to end rough sleeping as UK prime minister

Andy Burnham opened his premiership with a pledge to end rough sleeping, after visiting The Passage and being summoned by King Charles III to form a new government.

Andy Burnham used his first hours as prime minister to put homelessness at the centre of his pitch for a different kind of government. After meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and being formally asked to form a new government, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester stepped out at 10 Downing Street and made ending rough sleeping his first policy pledge.

The sequence was deliberate. Burnham, who became Britain’s seventh leader in a decade after being elected Labour leader last week, went first to The Passage at St Vincent’s Centre in Victoria, London, before heading to the palace and then to Downing Street. The charity describes itself as one of the UK’s largest centres for people who are homeless or insecurely housed, and says it provides food, clothing, showers, outreach and accommodation projects. Its message that rough sleeping can happen to anyone matched Burnham’s attempt to frame his premiership around public service rather than ceremony.

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In his speech outside Downing Street, Burnham said the government would launch a drive to end rough sleeping at the earliest opportunity. He also promised a 10-year national plan, tied that to the cost of living pressures facing households, and said struggling families should get more “breathing room” or “breathing space” sooner. He added that he wanted to bring back “hope” and restore stability, while saying his government would be honest about the challenges ahead.

Photo by Brett Sayles

The first-day choreography linked empathy, constitutional authority and executive power. A visit to a homelessness charity signalled that Burnham wanted his premiership to begin with visible contact with Britain’s most acute social problems, while the palace audience underlined the formal transfer of power from Keir Starmer, who had led Labour to a landslide victory two years earlier. The speech at Downing Street then translated that symbolism into policy language centered on housing insecurity and household finances.

Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia Commons (OGL 3)

The challenge for Burnham is whether those signals can mark a break from the instability that has defined British politics since the 2016 Brexit vote. Investors were already braced for higher taxes and more borrowing from a Burnham-led Labour government, a sign that his promise of stability will be judged not only on tone but on the scale of the economic choices that follow. Crisis welcomed the rough sleeping pledge as “hugely positive” and said it stood ready to help.