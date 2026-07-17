Burnham promises biggest shift in British politics in 40 years

Andy Burnham promised a “No 10 in the North” and “good growth in every postcode”, but gave few details on how the overhaul would be paid for.

Andy Burnham used his first speech as Labour leader to promise the biggest change in British politics in 40 years, saying he would bring “hope back” and “fix things politics has neglected.” He cast his pitch as a direct break with the way Westminster has worked for decades, but offered little detail on how the shift would be delivered.

Burnham’s clearest pledge was to move power away from Whitehall and towards the regions. He is expected to create a “No 10 in the North” in Manchester, part of a wider plan to make Britain’s government less London-centred and more responsive outside the capital. Allies described that as a major transfer of power, and Burnham said his government would be “unashamedly Labour.”

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The economic message was just as broad. Burnham set out themes of devolution, economic reform, public control of essential services and stronger local decision-making, while promising “good growth in every postcode” and a “circuit-breaker” for Britain. He also criticised “decades of neoliberalism” and said his style of leadership was about listening to people.

What was missing was the governing detail. BBC commentary said Burnham gave a clear sense of what his time as prime minister would mean, but did not lay out many specifics on delivery, trade-offs or timing. That matters because his programme would require real changes to institutions, funding and spending if it is to amount to more than a slogan. A more decentralised state would mean shifting authority from central departments, changing how money flows to local areas, and deciding which services stay under public control and which are left as they are.

Burnham’s rise was confirmed at a special Labour Party conference in central London, where he was due to be named leader before taking over as prime minister from Sir Keir Starmer next week. His route to the top was opened by his victory in the Makerfield by-election on 19 June 2026, which returned him to Westminster as the Makerfield MP.

Scottish Government via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The new leader brings a long Labour pedigree. Burnham served in cabinet under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, later became Greater Manchester mayor, and then returned to Parliament through Makerfield. His speech tried to turn that record into a national mandate, but the gap between the rhetoric of sweeping change and the mechanics of delivery remains wide.