Burnham vowed more “breathing space” on day one, with new cost-of-living support due at his first cabinet meeting and VAT relief on electricity bills in the mix.

Andy Burnham promised more “breathing space” to help with the cost of living as he took office, with policies due to be announced on Tuesday, his first full day in office. New support was expected to be set out as his cabinet met for the first time, giving his government an immediate test of whether its reset language could turn into help that households would notice on bills.

In his first speech outside No 10 Downing Street, Burnham cast his arrival as a break with recent instability. He called it a “circuit-breaker” for Britain, promised a new political and economic model, and said he would unveil a 10-year plan for the country later this year. He also pledged to end rough sleeping and said he wanted to “build a new economy.” Burnham said he was “acutely conscious” of the UK’s high turnover of prime ministers, a line that underscored the pressure on him to deliver quickly.

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The most concrete early policy detail in the briefing around his first moves was a cut to VAT on household electricity bills. That would be one of the fastest ways to show progress on the cost of living, because it targets a monthly expense that reaches nearly every home. Unlike Burnham’s broader promises on a new economic model and a decade-long plan, a VAT cut is immediate, measurable and easy for voters to see on a bill.

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Burnham replaced Sir Keir Starmer after becoming Labour leader last week, and the scale of the instability he inherits is already part of the political backdrop. The BBC counted him as the United Kingdom’s fourth prime minister in five years, while one report put him as the seventh in a decade. That churn is the problem Burnham says he wants to end, but it also defines the limits of his opening act: symbolic reset language can set the tone, yet only a narrow set of fiscal decisions, such as direct relief on electricity bills, can improve household finances in the near term.