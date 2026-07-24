Burnham promises political reset in first week as prime minister

Burnham moved from Buckingham Palace to Downing Street with a promise of change, but his sharpest early signal was a plan to open new North Sea drilling.

Andy Burnham formally became UK prime minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, then used his first speech outside 10 Downing Street to frame the new government as a “circuit-breaker” for Britain. The opening day combined royal ceremony, a quick shift to policy and an effort to project a more informal style than the one that preceded it.

Burnham’s accession followed his election as Labour leader on 17 July, when the Labour Party said the MP for Makerfield had the backing of 379 Labour MPs and 23 affiliate organisations. By the time he took office on 20 July, he had already been cast as a reset figure after Britain’s rapid turnover in power, with Burnham becoming the country’s seventh prime minister in just over a decade.

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The clearest policy signal in his first week was energy. BBC reporting said Burnham planned to announce new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, a move aimed at opening up reserves that would put him on a collision course with parts of Labour’s own coalition as well as climate campaigners. The same reporting said Donald Trump praised Burnham for “opening up, all the way” North Sea oil reserves, turning a domestic energy decision into an early test of how the new prime minister handles Washington and markets that watch Britain’s offshore production closely.

Source: aljazeera.com

That pressure point matters because the optics of Burnham’s launch have been carefully choreographed. Coverage of his first day said he spent time away from Downing Street on a visit to a homeless shelter and at a palace engagement, reinforcing an image of a leader trying to balance state ceremony with an appeal to voters beyond Westminster. The sequence was designed to show movement, not just continuity: palace, shelter, speech, policy.

Human Appeal staff member via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sheffield Press headlines captured that split between symbolism and substance, with one framing his energy push as a fast-moving priority and another leaning into the royal imagery around the new government. For now, Burnham’s first week suggests a prime minister determined to move quickly on visible gestures and politically charged decisions, with North Sea drilling emerging as the first major test of whether the reset he promised will survive contact with the realities of coalition management.