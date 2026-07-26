Burnham says UK must defend its interests after warm Trump call

Burnham said his first Trump call was good, but Britain must defend its own national interest after Downing Street called the exchange extremely warm.

Donald Trump called his exchange with Andy Burnham a "very good conversation" about the "outstanding relationship" between the United States and United Kingdom. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his first conversation with Donald Trump went well, but insisted Britain had to defend its own national interest. Downing Street called the call "extremely warm".

On July 20, Burnham had begun reshaping the top of government, and his early contacts would be watched for clues about how he handled the most powerful foreign relationship Britain has.

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Burnham has to preserve the special relationship with Trump while protecting British interests on the issues most likely to produce friction: Ukraine, NATO defence spending, the Middle East and wider UK-US trade. Burnham's warning that "you have to defend your own national interest" leaves the personal channel open while resisting pressure if policy moves against Britain.

Source: time.com

If rhetoric turns into conflict, calling Trump out means doing it on concrete terms, not through grand gestures. On trade, it would mean pushing back if Washington used tariffs or market access demands that hit British exporters. On security, it would mean resisting any attempt to weaken support for Ukraine or shift the burden of NATO spending in ways that leave Britain carrying more of the cost without a matching US commitment.

Department of Health via Wikimedia Commons (OGL v1.0)

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has urged the prime minister to stand up to Trump and warned against allowing him to interfere in UK democracy.