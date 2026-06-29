Burnham set to outline 10-year mission as Catherine completes challenge

Burnham used a Manchester speech to argue for a 10-year overhaul of power and growth, as Catherine finished the Three Peaks Challenge in under 24 hours.

Andy Burnham set out a 10-year political and economic mission at Manchester’s People’s History Museum, casting the pitch as an attempt to “lift Britain back up to where it should be” and deliver “good growth in every postcode.” The Greater Manchester mayor used the speech to argue that power should move out of Whitehall and into regions and local communities, presenting the plan as a “circuit-breaker” after years of decline and weakening public trust.

The message had a clear political edge. Burnham’s camp framed the speech as a response to the frustration that has built up outside Westminster, while one preview linked it to Alan Milburn’s work on young people not in education, employment or training. That puts Burnham in a familiar but sharpened position: speaking as a local reformer with a Manchester base, while also sounding like a national alternative voice for voters tired of centralised government and thin economic growth.

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His timing has added to the speculation. Burnham won the Makerfield by-election with 24,927 votes, taking 54.8% of the vote and a majority of 9,231, a result that has intensified talk about a return to Westminster and about how far he is prepared to stretch beyond the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. The speech, delivered in Burnham’s own political backyard, kept the focus on place, but the language of national renewal made the wider ambition hard to miss.

Across the weekend, Catherine, Princess of Wales, completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours. Kensington Palace said the effort was designed to highlight the deeper impact of serious illness and raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, while Catherine has said she wanted to explore life beyond diagnosis and give something back.

She finished on Sunday evening and was greeted by Prince William, the couple’s three children, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton. The Royal Family’s official account posted congratulations, and Kensington Palace believes she may be the first member of the royal family to complete the challenge, giving the feat a possible royal first to go with its charitable purpose.