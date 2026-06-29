Burnham sets out North-first economic vision in Manchester speech

Andy Burnham used his Manchester speech to push a North-first economic case, promising “good growth in every postcode” and a “No 10 in the North.”

Andy Burnham used his first major speech since returning to Westminster to argue that Britain needs a northern reset, pledging to “lift Britain back up” with “good growth in every postcode” delivered through devolution. He also set out a case for a “circuit-breaker” and confirmed plans for a flagship “No 10 in the North”, with parts of a future prime ministerial operation potentially based in Manchester.

The speech turned Burnham’s long-running “Manchesterism” into a national pitch: shift power away from Whitehall, give regions more room to make economic decisions, and use Greater Manchester as the model for wider renewal. Burnham, the Labour MP for Makerfield and the mayor of Greater Manchester, has recently argued for a far more devolved approach to welfare, work support and skills, strengthening the sense that his intervention was aimed at more than local government reform.

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His return to Westminster has sharpened the political stakes. Burnham won the Makerfield by-election on 18 June 2026, taking more than 50% of the vote and beating Reform UK by about 20 percentage points. That result restored him to the House of Commons and intensified speculation that he could challenge Keir Starmer for Labour’s leadership, even as Burnham has described Labour as facing its “last chance to change”.

Greater Manchester offered a ready-made case study for the argument Burnham wants to make. The Greater Manchester Combined Authority was formally established in April 2011, and the landmark devolution agreement was signed on 3 November 2014. That deal handed the region powers over transport, business support, employment and skills, policing, spatial planning and housing investment, with further agreements since then expanding the model. Greater Manchester Combined Authority material points to a statutory pilot in 2009 and says devolution was designed to give the region stronger accountability through an elected mayor.

The economic claim behind the speech is straightforward: Greater Manchester’s backers say devolution has helped make it the UK’s fastest-growing economy outside London, with annual growth of about 3.1% since 2015. That figure is now part of Burnham’s wider case for taking a regional model national, but the political test is more exacting. A northern blueprint only becomes a governing programme if it shifts real powers, budgets and decision-making away from Whitehall rather than repackaging devolution as a leadership brand.