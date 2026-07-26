Burnham targets cost of living, housing and tax in first moves

Burnham’s first move was a VAT cut on household electricity bills, while his rough sleeping pledge collided with England’s 4,793-person street count.

Andy Burnham’s opening bid was a household electricity tax cut, but the harder test is whether a cost-of-living agenda can survive the financing and delivery details that follow. In his first speech after becoming prime minister, Burnham pledged to “end” rough sleeping, even as England’s official estimate put the number of people sleeping on the streets at 4,793 on a single night last autumn, the highest level since records began in 2010.

The first concrete move on living costs was a cut to VAT on household electricity bills. Burnham made that change part of an early push to ease pressure on bills, and a key adviser said he would focus on dealing with the cost of living in the short term. That gives the programme a clear headline, but it also opens the central question: how far can ministers go on relief without forcing cuts elsewhere or turning to other taxes to pay for it.

Tax is where the trade-offs become visible. Burnham told LBC there was “some room” for movement on tax and suggested business rates on warehouses could rise to fund cuts for pubs and some high street businesses. That is a more targeted approach than a broad tax squeeze, but it still shifts the burden from one part of the economy to another, and it would need a workable design if it is to avoid hitting logistics and distribution firms that sit at the heart of retail supply chains.

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Housing and transport are being tied to the same governing style. Burnham has backed proposals to bring rail services into the Bee Network in Greater Manchester, extending the model he has already used on buses. Transport for Greater Manchester said a new on-the-day ticket system due in December would make single journeys half the price of return trips. The plan is politically neat because it promises simpler fares and more visible local control, but it also depends on integration, fares policy and subsidy decisions that can quickly run into cost pressures.

The political backdrop makes the agenda more fragile. BBC reported at least two senior Labour MPs were considering leadership bids to prevent Burnham becoming prime minister without a formal contest. Burnham said it was up to Labour MPs to decide whether the party needed a change of leadership, and he said he had no intention of abandoning his work as mayor of Greater Manchester after winning a third term last May. That leaves him trying to govern two political projects at once: a national reset and a locally rooted brand built around Manchester.

Source: reuters.com

Foreign policy has already intruded as well. Wes Streeting criticised Donald Trump’s “incendiary, provocative, outrageous” language over Iran, while saying people should judge Trump by his actions rather than his words. Burnham has been linked to an early call with Trump, a reminder that the government’s domestic pitch on bills, housing and transport will be judged alongside its handling of Washington, party discipline and the finances behind every promise.